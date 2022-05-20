It looks impressive, but it's incredibly easy to do.

The Reverse Cat Eye Is the Coolest Makeup Look You'll See This Summer

Missy Elliot was not talking about makeup when she rapped "I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it," but the lyrics still apply to reverse eyeliner, one of this summer's biggest makeup trends.

Like the name implies, the look consists of drawing a cat eye on the lower lash line or lining both the upper and lower lash lines.

"Dipping downwards towards the inner corners of the eyes with liner can be just as powerful in shaping the eye as adding a winged liner on the top lid," Danessa Myricks, founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty says. "I call this liner concept 'The See Saw.' When one end of the eye dips down, the other end by default lifts up. Combining both the dipped liner in the inner corner of the bottom lash along with a liner lift upwards on the other end is a powerful combo for a very impactful eye lift."

While black liner is a classic look that will never go out of style, what makes this trend optimal for summer is that there's plenty of room to play with bold colors.

"Contrasting or complementary shades to our eye color will always create immediate impact," Myricks says of choosing which colors to try. "White and black on either end of the spectrum create obviously very extreme results but let's not forget about all the colors of the rainbow and the magic they bring."

Reverse eyeliner can also easily be customized to suit your personal style. "Everyone can play with this trend and make it work for their look and lifestyle," the makeup artist shares. "For example, if you're looking for a simple pop of color, grab your favorite colored liner and simply smudge in the direction you want to pull and shape the eye."

Myricks also recommends mix and matching colors. "Be playful and have fun layering or choosing multiple shades to express with your reverse liner," she says. "Try cascading the shades from light to dark starting from the inner corner of the eye or for a little more drama, place the lighter shades in the center and the deeper tones on either end of the liner for a more dynamic and dramatic shape."

And this look can be tailored to suit your eye shape. "One of the most frequently asked questions I get as a makeup artist is how to address eye makeup for hooded eyes," she shares. "Lining the bottom of the eye is so much easier [for hooded eyes] and when done strategically, can still have as much impact as the top lid."

VIDEO: How to Make Eyeliner Application Easy — No Matter How Fancy You Want Your Makeup to Look

With these pro makeup tips in mind, scroll through some of our favorite reverse eyeliner looks to inspire your own takes on the trend this summer.