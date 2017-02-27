Here’s How to Pull Off the Year’s Trickiest Celebrity Makeup Trend

Since no-makeup makeup and monochromatic looks are currently the reigning makeup trends, bold colored eyeliner can seem like unknown territory. But, if the makeup celebrities have been wearing on the red carpet is any indication, you don’t need a pro to pull off a technicolor line—it’s just all in the lower lash line.

Stars like Janelle Monae and Olivia Culpo have switched up their usual makeup repertories by reversing their liner, and wearing a bold shade on their lower lash lines. While the vibrant color may seem intimidating, it’s actually a simple technique no matter your makeup skill level. The key is swiping on the vibrant liner on your lower lid—and that’s it. While the application may be easy, picking the right formula is key for wearing a pop of color. Pick a product that’s creamy, but long-wearing or even better, waterproof to prevent smudging and fallout.

Ready to take a shot of color? Here, we’ve rounded up six ways to wear colored eyeliner on your lower lash line inspired by your favorite celebs’ recent red carpet beauty moments.

