Here’s How to Pull Off the Year’s Trickiest Celebrity Makeup Trend

Since no-makeup makeup and monochromatic looks are currently the reigning makeup trends, bold colored eyeliner can seem like unknown territory. But, if the makeup celebrities have been wearing on the red carpet is any indication, you don’t need a pro to pull off a technicolor line—it’s just all in the lower lash line.

Stars like Janelle Monae and Olivia Culpo have switched up their usual makeup repertories by reversing their liner, and wearing a bold shade on their lower lash lines. While the vibrant color may seem intimidating, it’s actually a simple technique no matter your makeup skill level. The key is swiping on the vibrant liner on your lower lid—and that’s it. While the application may be easy, picking the right formula is key for wearing a pop of color. Pick a product that’s creamy, but long-wearing or even better, waterproof to prevent smudging and fallout.

Ready to take a shot of color? Here, we’ve rounded up six ways to wear colored eyeliner on your lower lash line inspired by your favorite celebs’ recent red carpet beauty moments.

1 of 6 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Emma Stone

If the thought of a vibrant shade across your entire lower lash line is too intimidating, the makeup look that celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin created for Emma Stone for the La La Land premiere is the perfect way to baby step your way into the trend. The pro used a creamy, metallic cerulean liner like Chanel's Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in 924 Fervent Blue ($33; chanel.com) on the center of the star's lower lash line, and kept the rest of her eye makeup subtle, by using a complimenting plum shadow like Chanel's Illusion D'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in 83 Illusoire ($36; chanel.com) to finish the rest of the line, and all over the eyelids. 

2 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Olivia Culpo

For the gorgeous pop of purple eyeliner that Olivia Culpo wore to the 2016 Emmy Awards, makeup artist Sir John used L'Oreal Paris's Infallible Silkissime Eyeliner in Pure Purple ($8; target.com) on her lower waterline. The pro swept a champagne shadow like L'Oreal Paris's Infallible 24 HR Eyeshadow in Endless Pearl ($7; target.com) all over the star's lids to keep the bold liner as the look's focus. 

3 of 6 Randy Shropshire/Getty

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae isn't afraid of rocking stand out hairstyles, and she's not too shy to pair a vibrant eyeliner with a bold lip either. The singer and actress wore electric blue liner with a red matte lip at an event in L.A. To keep the bright colors from being too distracting, keep the rest of your makeup clean and minimal.   

4 of 6 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Karlie Kloss

How to make a smoky eye look cooler? Add a bit of color. After lining your lower waterline with a black pencil, swipe a matte plum shadow like L'Oreal Paris's Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow in Violet Beaute ($6; target.com) on the lower lash line, and smoke it out. 

5 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mandy Moore

To create Mandy Moore's subtle, inky-indigo bottom liner look for the 2017 Golden Globes, celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher first layered a variety of golden and copper hues on the actress's eyelids, up to the brow bone. The pro applied the indigo shade from Laura Mercier's Editorial Eye Palette Intense Clays ($48; sephora.com) on Moore's bottom lash line, and dusted the light gold shade all over her eyelids. As a final touch, the makeup artist used the metallic blue shade from the same palette on the inner-corners of the actress's eyes for a pop of color. 

6 of 6 joansmalls/Instagram

Joan Smalls

You've probably heard that when it comes to makeup, you should choose a bold lip or eye; never both. However, Smalls's metallic blue liner and matte red lip created by celebrity makeup artist Porsche Cooper is another example that some rules are meant to be broken. If you want to wear an allover bright look, keep the lines and application clean like Cooper did with the supermodel's makeup. 

