Regina King's 2020 Emmys Makeup Look Is a Lesson in Coordination
Her bold eyeshadow matches her magenta blazer.
Regina King is no stranger to making a statement on the red carpet — even if it's a virtual one.
The actress is up for an Emmy Award tonight for her starring role in HBO's Watchmen. In the series, she plays as a police officer turned superhero who fights against white supremacy and police brutality. But while the show is based on an 1986 DC Comic, these two themes unfortunately remain relevant in 2020.
Off screen, King also fights for racial justice, speaking out against the killing of George Floyd and advocating for the arrest of Breonna Taylor's murderers.
That's why it should come as no surprise that the award-winning actress is once again encouraging people to #sayhername by honoring Taylor with her virtual red carpet look.
For her pre-show interview, King wore a T-shirt with Taylor's name and face on it under a vibrant magenta Schiaparelli suit. The Emmy nominee's makeup look was just as bold, thanks to a coordinating smoky eye.
Makeup artist Tym Buacharern used the pink, purple, and neutral shades in Shiseido's Essentialist Eyeshadow Palette in Miyuki Street Nudes and Cat Street Pops to create her glam.
While King's T-shirt highlights the systemic racism that is still prevalent in this country, her makeup look was inspired by joy, and serves as a reminder that it's important to let yourself have such moments during tumultuous times.
"I was looking at more of a cross between the classic of Brigitte Bardot and the fun of Donna Summers during the '70s disco era by using bold colors," says Buacharern of the inspiration behind King's makeup.
Keeping the focus on the eyes, Buacharern, perfected the star's skin with Shiseido's Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30 and Concealer.
"It goes on like butter and gives a really natural finish," he says of the foundation. "It's super lightweight and buildable.”
Finally, Buacharen finished off the look with a slightly glossy caramel nude lip.
Since nothing in 2020 is orthodox, he used a brown kajal eyeliner to line King's lips. Then, he layered Shiseido's Modern Matte Powder Lipstick in Thigh High and Shimmer Gel Lip Gloss in Kurumi Beige.
King paired her bold makeup with her natural curls, pulled up into a high bun.
And this wasn't the actress' only look of the night. For the actual show, King changed into a royal blue one-shoulder Schiaparelli couture gown.
But, would you expect anything less from someone who always wins the red carpet?