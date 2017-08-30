Daily Beauty Buzz: Reese Witherspoon’s Glossy Cherry Lips

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/Getty

Please allow Reese Witherspoon to show you how matchy-matchy is supposed to be done. While attending the premiere of her new movie Home Again in Los Angeles, the actress gave us a lesson in the art of coordinating lipstick and cocktail dresses. Showing up in a red hot Roland Mouret dress with black lace trim and strappy black sandals, Witherspoon brought the fiery shade to her makeup by opting for a glossy cherry red lipstick.

For the rest of her makeup, celebrity makeup artist Molly Stern kept things simple with a bronzy, coral blush, and a neutral shimmery shadow with black eyeliner. For her hair, celebrity hairstylist Lona Vigi gave her a loose and effortless blowout.

To channel Witherspoon, go for glowy, luminous skin and pop on a lip color like Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Bold Liquid Lipstick in Fearless Red ($22; dermstore.com) or Beautiful Color Luminous Lip Gloss in Red Door Red ($19; elizabetharden.com).