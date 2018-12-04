If You're a Diehard Red Lipstick Fan, You’ll Love This Sparkly Lip Look

Red lipstick is known as the LBD of holiday season makeup. Whether you have a family function, office happy hour, or friendly white elephant gift exchange, it always works.

However, if you love red lipstick so much that you wear it everyday, the color probably doesn't feel special enough to wear to a holiday party. InStyle beauty editor Dianna Mazzone's answer to making a red lip feel more festive? Adding a little bit of glitter to create what she calls the "3D lip."

Similar to the ruby red glitter lips you've seen on your favorite celebs and fashion week runways, this look is all about the sparkle. But, Mazzone's version can easily be DIYed with just three products.

Start off by coating your lips with your go-to shade of red straight out the bullet or with a brush. For Mazzone, that's Pat McGrath Labs' MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson, a true blue red.

Once you have your red on, layer some clear or pigmented gloss on top. Mazzone uses NARS' Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer in Red District to bring out the lipstick even more.

Finally, when the gloss is still wet, use your finger to pat on loose glitter starting at the center, moving outward. Finish with an another layer for extra sparkle. Mazzone uses a red glitter by Anastasia Beverly Hills to really get a 3D effect, but you can play with any color for a fun, custom look.

Pretty easy, right? Just prepare to get asked what lipstick you're wearing all night.