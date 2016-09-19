Red and Pink Eye Makeup to Try, Because Literally Everyone Is Wearing It

What’s the most used color in your eyeshadow palette? I can bet that it’s probably the soft brown, bronze, or anything that falls within the “neutral” category. The deep purple and metallic green? Yeah, they’ve been touched, but the red? Chances are, it’s near new, while the pink maybe got just a tad more playing time. Well, if you’ve been following celebrity beauty trends or even the runway, you know wearing rosy eye products (whether it’s pink or red) is an actual thing.

Lucy Hale’s been caught wearing it—amazingly so, if you ask us. Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods made it work with a cat eye on her lower lash line, while Kim K. W. made a smudgy red liner look happen.

And then there’s the entire Anna Sui NYFW show where all the models (including Bella and Gigi Hadid) walked down the runway with brilliant red eye makeup and rosy pouts. Safe to call it a trend, right?

We dig it, we’ve talked about how to get the look, and now we’re showing you products you can grab to do so. Check out a few red and pink eye products to know about, below.