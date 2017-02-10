The Celebrity Makeup Trend You'll See Everywhere in 2017

Erin Lukas
Feb 10, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Monochromatic makeup is the technique you’re going to bookmark—and try this year. If you’ve been keeping up with the current red carpet season, you’ll notice that the makeup matches you’re spotting on celebrities come in a number of hues and variations. The method lives up to its name and is when eye, cheek, and lip makeup shades are kept in same color family, or when eye or lip makeup compliments your outfit color.

Although we’ve seen an influx in matchy-matchy makeup, the technique has been around for a while. “Monochromatic has been around since the ‘50s and will continue to be in fashion regardless of what is happening because it always works for all skin tones and fashion trends,” says celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff who works with Taraji P. Henson and created her pink-hued makeup look for the 2017 SAG Awards. Although every season names new colors and finishes as what’s in currently in style, the pro says that if your outfits are classic shades like pink or red, coordinating your makeup will always be on-trend.

Whether you like to keep things classic, or you want to play with makeup pairings that complement the season’s current fashion trends, we’ve rounded up five ways to wear monochromatic makeup inspired by some of your favorite recent celebrity red carpet beauty moments.

Taylor Schilling

We don’t know what we love more: The aubergine MAKE UP FOR EVER lipstick that Schilling wore on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet or the fact that she paired the lip with an Adeam dress of a similar shade. For a close match to the bullet that the Orange is the New Black star’s makeup artist Mai Quynh used, try MAKE UP FOR EVER’s Artist Rouge Lipstick in M501 ($22; sephora.com).

Olivia Munn

Munn’s cerulean under eye liner is proof that matchy-matchy makeup can be totally chic. The thick stroke of color that the actress’s pro Patrick Ta drew on her lower waterline, packed just as much impact as sweeping a bold shadow over the entire eyelid. To keep Munn’s eyes the focal point, Ta kept the rest of the star’s makeup fresh and minimal by pairing liner with a nude matte lip.

Priyanka Chopra

A swipe of a crimson lipstick is a foolproof choice for the red carpet, but what gown do you wear with the bold lip shade so the two aren’t competing for the spotlight? Take a cue from Chopra’s 2016 Emmy Awards look. The actress’s pro Yumi Mori prepped and defined her lips with Chanel Precision Lip Definer in Rouge Profound ($31; chanel.com) followed by a coat of Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Intense Long-Wear Lip Colour in Rouge Charnel ($37; chanel.com).

Sophia Bush

Pink shadow makes a statement on its own so pairing it with an outfit in the same color family simplifies pulling off the intimidating eye makeup shade. And that’s exactly the approach Bush’s pro Patrick Ta took when he created a pretty pink and purple smoky eye after seeing the actress’s fuchsia gown.  To make creating a similar look even easier, grab an eyeshadow palette with various shades of the eye makeup color you want to play with. For a pink smoky eye like Bush’s, try Chanel’s Les 5 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse Cambon ($61; chanel.com).

Taraji P. Henson

Henson’s 2017 SAG Awards look in two words: Pastel dream. The Hidden Figures star’s pro Ashunta Sheriff used various shades of soft pink to create a makeup look that complimented the actress’s blush Reem Acra gown. Sheriff used shades from the Cozzette Infinite Eyeshadow Violet and Red Series ($11; roquecozzette.com) on Henson’s eyes, and MAC’s Lip Pencil in Plum ($18; nordstrom.com) and Amplified Lipstick in Impassioned ($17; nordstrom.com) on her lips. To keep the makeup fresh and flattering to Henson’s complexion, the pro kept the lip color slightly warmer than the pink shades she used on the rest of her face.

