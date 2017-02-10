The Celebrity Makeup Trend You'll See Everywhere in 2017

Monochromatic makeup is the technique you’re going to bookmark—and try this year. If you’ve been keeping up with the current red carpet season, you’ll notice that the makeup matches you’re spotting on celebrities come in a number of hues and variations. The method lives up to its name and is when eye, cheek, and lip makeup shades are kept in same color family, or when eye or lip makeup compliments your outfit color.

Although we’ve seen an influx in matchy-matchy makeup, the technique has been around for a while. “Monochromatic has been around since the ‘50s and will continue to be in fashion regardless of what is happening because it always works for all skin tones and fashion trends,” says celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff who works with Taraji P. Henson and created her pink-hued makeup look for the 2017 SAG Awards. Although every season names new colors and finishes as what’s in currently in style, the pro says that if your outfits are classic shades like pink or red, coordinating your makeup will always be on-trend.

Whether you like to keep things classic, or you want to play with makeup pairings that complement the season’s current fashion trends, we’ve rounded up five ways to wear monochromatic makeup inspired by some of your favorite recent celebrity red carpet beauty moments.