These Rainbow Highlighters Cast Rainbows and Moonbeams

Whenever I'm walking through the aisles of Sephora or Ulta—or even shopping at an online beauty store—I experience this internal rousing, buzzing sensation. I don't know if it's the slick, sexy packaging, the potential for what a product can do for my skin or my features, or the influx of colors and scents hitting me all at once. All I can tell you is that I'm very much in my happy place whilst perusing cosmetics.

You can imagine, then, just how delighted a person like me is by the recent holographic and rainbow highlighters beauty trend. I mean... an actual, shimmery pastel rainbow atop my cheek? Cue Dorothy! A glow that makes it seem as if I'm mere inches away from the moon's beam? Yes. Please.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Naturally, I wanted to try such products myself. The Bitter Lace Rainbow highlighter—the original product that sparked the trend—was unavailable. (That's what happens when you mix viral trends and small business.) I also wanted to get my hands on Wet n' Wild's new rainbow highlighter, but it's so popular that not a single store in a 20-mile radius carried it, and it was also out of stock online. However, I did review four products that are equally as brilliant, so let's dive in.