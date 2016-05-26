Take This Makeup Quiz and Find the Best Beauty Buys for You!

By surveying over 100 beauty pros, we’ve created the ultimate shopping list in our annual Best Beauty Buys. We understand, however, that with picks in 183 categories, narrowing down the ideal options for you might feel a bit overwhelming. That’s why we whipped up this makeup quiz. In under a minute you’ll discover one of four curated kits filled with 2016 winners to amp up your arsenal.

What’s your desert-island makeup product?

A. Untinted lip balm

B. A jet-black eyeliner

C. Hot pink lipstick

D. A brow pencil



It’s Friday night, and you’re getting ready with your squad. You reach for…

A. Nada! Whatever makeup is leftover from your workday will do

B. A stop-sign red lipstick, obviously

C. A shimmering purple eyeshadow quad to take your smoky eyes up a notch

D. Your favorite contouring kit



Who’s your celebrity beauty idol?

A. Shailene Woodley

B. Taylor Swift

C. Lupita Nyong’o

D. Kim Kardashian West

What’s your favorite new beauty trend?

A. Strobing for a subtle highlight

B. You prefer to stick to the classics

C. The rise of unconventional lipstick colors

D. Baking to lock in face makeup



If you got mostly A's...

The Naturalist: You were all about no-makeup-makeup before no-makeup-makeup became a thing.

Your Kit: A thin layer of Laura Mercier’s cult-classic Tinted Moisturizer ($44; lauramercier.com) blurs imperfections, but leaves your skin still looking like, well, skin. For a naturally wide-eyed look, curl lashes with Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler ($20; shuueamura-usa.com) and skip mascara. Indulge your lips in the moisturizing, colorless La Mer Lip Balm ($55; cremedelamer.com), formulated with the same algae-based Miracle Broth as the brand’s famous cream.

If you got mostly B's...

The Classic: You’ve got an arsenal of timeless go-to beauty moves, like dramatic cat eyes and bold red lips—and they never fail to grab attention.

Your Kit: For wings sharper than a pointy-toed Manolo, create an outline using a fine-tip eyeliner like Kat Von D Tattoo Liner ($19; sephora.com). To maximize staying power, fill in with a gel like Bobbi Brown Long-Wear ($26; bobbibrowncosmetics.com). As for that red lip, might we suggest the highly pigmented NARS Audacious Lipstick ($32; narscosmetics.com) in a universally-flattering blue-based hue like Rita?



If you got mostly C's...

The Statement Maker: Your makeup kit is more colorful than a box of Crayolas.

Your Kit: You’ll love playing collect ‘em all with NYX Matte Lipsticks ($6 each; nyxcosmetics.com), available in hues from purple to peony. For a notice-me-now pop of color, apply NARS Powder Blush ($30; narscosmetics.com) in a bright like Exhibit A—a tomato red—lightly to the apples of your cheeks. Of course, you can’t go wrong experimenting with Tom Ford Eyeshadow ($80; tomford.com): Each quad palette contains four complementary shades meant for mixing.



If you got mostly D's…

The Selfie Star: You’re all about mastering new makeup techniques so you stay flawless in every snap.

Your Kit: Even the most unforgiving flashbulbs can’t wash out a complexion boosted with the sheen or warmth of a Guerlain Terracotta Bronzer ($53; saks.com). For a smooth, seamless base, you won’t be disappointed by Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($62; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com), which downplays pores and uneven patches. Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Oil ($42; sephora.com) not only ups your products' wear-time, but adds hydration thanks to nourishing argan and jojoba oils.



