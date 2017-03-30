Here's What Pro Makeup Artists Use to Create a Natural Contour

Contouring like a Kardashian isn’t the only way the age-old makeup technique exists. It’s a spectrum, and you can use the method to subtle chistel your face, nose, and more for super natural, perhaps more work-appropriate look. And because stocking your makeup bag is always the first step, we reached out to a few pro makeup artists to find out exactly what they reach for when they’re creating a subdued and understated sculpt.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

 

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Flawless Contouring Palette 

"My go-to contour is Laura Mercier Flawless Contour Palette. It's a cream contour, which I find more natural than powder contour, and comes with three contour shades in light, medium, and deep and matches EVERY skin tone. It even has two highlighters and comes with a $50 price-tag, but I can assure you'll have it for years. It's a lot of product and have had mine for over a year now, using almost everyday and haven't touched the bottom yet," says makeup artist Robert Sesnek.

Laura Mercier $50 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder

"The Sculpting Powder by Kevyn Aucoin is perfect soft-pressed powder that gives subtle contour and soft definition without orange streaks or heavy formulas," says Honey Artists makeup artist Azra Red.

Kevyn Aucoin $44 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder

"I'm all about the chiseled effect and to achieve this I like using a bronzer that doesn't have any shimmer. I look for bronzers—not contouring palettes because a bronzer to me looks more natural. It created a sun-kissed glow rather then harsh shadows. I really like Guerlain! They blend so beautifully and they offer different ranges," says makeup artist Kira Nasrat

Guerlain $53 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

CHANEL LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW SHEER COLOUR 

"I'm into powder contouring products especially for the summertime, or for those with oily or acne-prone skin. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour SPF 15 comes in a sheer, translucent consistency, so your skin doesn't ever look caked on. It comes in few different shades, so for contouring, I suggest picking a color few shades darker than your natural skin tone," says Honey Artists makeup artist Min Min Ma.

Chanel $58 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Bronzer and Illuminator

"I love Wander Beauty Cream Contour/Bronzer Stick. The cream contour is super buttery and blends beautifully for a natural contoured look," says celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo.

Wander Beauty $45 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Tata Harper Very Bronzing Tint

"The texture is incredibly blendable as well and perfect for those who have drier or more mature skin or just prefer a cream over a powder," says Honey Artists makeup artist Suzy Gerstein of the Tata Harper Very Bronzing Tint.

Tata Harper $40 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Palette 

"It's the easiest product to use to get a natural contour because it's so smooth and blends! They sell it in two tones, and there's also a great brush if you want to get super crafty! Obsessed!" says celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg

 

Tom Ford $80 SHOP NOW

