Pro-Approved Foundations That Will Work Wonders for Your Skin Type

"This one is near and dear to me as I have the world’s most sensitive skin," says Scali of this skin concern. "My favorite sensitive skin formulas are moisture rich, fragrance free, and void of active ingredients like retinols that my skin cannot tolerate on a daily basis."

One of her favorites is Chantecaille's super lightweight formula, Future Skin. On top of blending with ease and being oil-free, it holds ingredients like aloe and chamomile to soothe your skin.