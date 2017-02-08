Pro-Approved Foundations That Will Work Wonders for Your Skin Type

Victoria Moorhouse
Feb 08, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Need a new foundation? First, you might want to spend a few minutes in self-reflection because meeting your match has a lot to do with identifying your personal skin issues. Think about it: The intensely moisturizing formula might not work for the woman struggling with extra oil. And if dry, flaky skin is a concern, matte could be disastrous. But rest assured, there is a formula out there for you. We consulted with top celebrity makeup artists to get their picks for the best foundation for five different concerns.

Dry Skin

La Mer Soft Fluid Foundation is a favorite of celebrity makeup artist Vanessa Scali, a pro who regularly works with celebrities like Anna Kendrick. She says it gives "superb hydration" and works particularly well on dry and sensitive skin. The best part? It’s considered a hydrating, but Scali says it still offers a weightless coverage. 

Oily Skin

"Look for lightweight, clean coverage with SPF that is kind to your skin, leaving it flawless when it’s on and when it’s off," says Scali. Matte is a popular foundation finish for those with oily skin, and Clinique Stay Matte Oil-Free Foundation is one of Scali's favorites. 

Sensitive Skin

"This one is near and dear to me as I have the world’s most sensitive skin," says Scali of this skin concern. "My favorite sensitive skin formulas are moisture rich, fragrance free, and void of active ingredients like retinols that my skin cannot tolerate on a daily basis." 

One of her favorites is Chantecaille's super lightweight formula, Future Skin. On top of blending with ease and being oil-free, it holds ingredients like aloe and chamomile to soothe your skin. 

Acne-Prone Skin

Finding it difficult to score a foundation that doesn't make you breakout? Well, how about ditching traditional foundation all-together? Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan (FYI, she works with Lucy Hale!) suggests opting for a tinted moisturizer that is light on the skin, something that is oil and fragrance free, or a product with minimal ingredients.

If you don't have a tinted moisturizer on your shelf already, NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint is an InStyle staff favorite. 

 

Aging Skin

"YSL Youth Liberator Foundation is great for aging skin or any skin that needs a little boost," says Deenihan. "The formula has skin firming benefits, as well as lasting hydration, perfect for making dull aging skin look fresh and radiant." 

