Pro-Approved Foundations That Will Work Wonders for Your Skin Type

Need a new foundation? First, you might want to spend a few minutes in self-reflection because meeting your match has a lot to do with identifying your personal skin issues. Think about it: The intensely moisturizing formula might not work for the woman struggling with extra oil. And if dry, flaky skin is a concern, matte could be disastrous. But rest assured, there is a formula out there for you. We consulted with top celebrity makeup artists to get their picks for the best foundation for five different concerns.