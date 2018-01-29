Daily Beauty Buzz: Priyanka Chopra's Magenta Lipstick and Eyeshadow

Priyanka Chopra was one of the very first celebrities to get us hooked on monochromatic makeup last year, and it looks like it's still one of her tried-and-true go-tos for red carpet events. The actress attended the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala wearing one of the best matchy-matchy makeup moments we've seen yet.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

She wore a bright metallic magenta eyeshadow shade swept across her lines and into the crease and opted for a similar satin hue for her lipstick. Faint rosy blush secured cohesion between the two statements. And yes, it's further proof that the "eyes or lips" rule is long gone. The gorgeous look was created by celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, who also works with celebrities like Jessica Alba and Elisabeth Moss.

We don't have the exact product breakdown, but Martin did tag a few brands in his post of Chopra's makeup, including Dior, Honest Beauty, Pat McGrath, Senna Cosmetics, Tatcha, and Charlotte Tilbury.

For her hair, the Pantene spokesperson wore a side part with a voluminous hair flip and tousled waves that showed off her auburn highlights.