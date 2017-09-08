Daily Beauty Buzz: Priyanka Chopra’s Hot Pink Lipstick

The biggest makeup lesson we’ve learned in 2017? Make it match. When it comes to eyeshadow and lipstick, celebrities have been taking color cues from their wardrobes, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “matchy-matchy.” Priyanka Chopra did just that when she perfectly coordinated her hot pink Fendi Resort pleated skirt and suit jacket to her satin fuchsia lipstick.

Opting for something slightly more high-impact than her normal corals and plummy nudes, the actress wore the bold lipstick to the Pahuna: The Little Visitors premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

As for the rest of her makeup, Chopra went for groomed, full brows, a sweep of rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks, and voluminous lashes.

For a similar look to Chopra, try first lining your lips with a lip liner like MAC Lip Pencil in Candy Yum-Yum ($18; nordstrom.com) and then filling in your lips with MAC Lipstick in Lickable ($18; nordstrom.com), a creamy hot pink.