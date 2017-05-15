Daily Beauty Buzz: Priyanka Chopra's Iridescent Eye Makeup

Further proof that the celebrity technicolor eyeliner trend is going to make you want to ditch your black kohl, gel and liquid eyeliners this summer: the turquoise and purple eye makeup Priyanka Chopra wore at Friday’s Baywatch premiere in Miami Beach Fla.

Head on, it might look like the film’s star has simply traced her top lash line with a bold, matte turquoise eyeliner, but there’s actually a shimmery violet shade blended in the middle and up all over the eyelid along with her lower lash line. The result is an iridescent finish that one-ups every colored eyeliner look we’ve seen thus far.

Sergi Alexander/WireImage

Similar to the green and purple sequined gown Chopra wore, the technique has an effect that creates a pretty shift in color depending on how the light hits her makeup and the angle she’s photographed.

Along with a few coats of black mascara on her top lashes and blue on her bottom lashes, groomed brows, and a sheer, opalescent lavender lip gloss, the actress brought an out-of-this-world, futuristic vibe to the red carpet.