Priming Moisturizer Is the Skincare and Makeup Hybrid of Your Dreams

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 04, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Now a days, it's rare that a moisturizer does one thing and one thing only. We've got formulas that fight acne, blur fine lines and wrinkles, and for the girl who just can't with another step, even those that prime your skin for makeup.

Fusing skin care and makeup, priming moisturizers shave off another step from your routine while deeply hydrating and creating a clean canvas for foundation, concealer, and more. Here are a few hybrids you need to know about now. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

KORRES Greek Yoghurt Smoothie Priming Moisturizer

With this product preps your skin for makeup by creating a silky smooth canvas, hydration and nourishment is of equal priority. The brand uses actual Greek yogurt packed with protein power to strengthen and moisturize the skin, in addition to prebiotics and ingredients like hyaluronic acid to plump. It's creamy and lightweight and absorbs quickly, leaving your face ready for foundation. 

Korres $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Glossier Rich Priming Moisturizer

This little pink and white jar gets rave reviews over at the InStyle HQ. While the brand's anti-redness complex evens your skin tone, the formula is packed with fatty acids, ceramides, and murumuru butter to protect the skin barrier and lock in hydration so your skin feels (and looks) good all day long. 

Glossier $35 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer

Glowy skin, coming right up. This priming and blurring moisturizer is infused with nutrient-rich coconut water for hydration, but it's also touched with light-reflecting micro pearls to boost your skin's radiance. So really, this can be your final step before you head out the door. 

First Aid Beauty $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Prep + Prime Moisture Infusion Serum

Though not technically a moisturizer, MAC's Prep and Prime lightweight formula merges everything you love about a hydrating serum and a makeup primer. Not only will your foundation stay put longer, your skin gets an extra dose of moisture in the process. 

MAC $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

ATOPALM Daytime Undermakeup Moisture Cream

Sometimes your full coverage foundation and favorite winter moisturizer just don't mix. When you still need the drops of moisture but don't like feeling the layers on layers on layers, reach for this tube of lotion. Made with sensitive skin in mind, it is made with an emulsion that helps replace and prevent moisture loss and sits under makeup without flaw. 

Atopalm $20 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!