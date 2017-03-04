Priming Moisturizer Is the Skincare and Makeup Hybrid of Your Dreams

Now a days, it's rare that a moisturizer does one thing and one thing only. We've got formulas that fight acne, blur fine lines and wrinkles, and for the girl who just can't with another step, even those that prime your skin for makeup.

Fusing skin care and makeup, priming moisturizers shave off another step from your routine while deeply hydrating and creating a clean canvas for foundation, concealer, and more. Here are a few hybrids you need to know about now.