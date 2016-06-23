This Lip Sheen Gives You the Perfect No-Makeup Pout

I'm a pouty princess. I can't deny it. I like for my lips to have that plumpness to them, whether or not I'm serving up some serious RBF. And my latest find? Well, it's fantastic because it's basically made to pout with, and it's the kind of universal pinky-nude that will look sexy on everyone regardless of skin tone. Bonus? It doesn't even look like you're wearing anything—just look like you have perfect, kissable lips.

What It's Called:

The Pretty Perfect Lip Sheen

Price:

Cutting down on your weekly coconut water habit... or $22; primbotanicals.com

What Makes It Special:

It's a universally flattering nude that will leave your lips super soft thanks to raw manuka honey, pink grapefruit and nourishing virgin coconut oil. Bonus: red raspberry seed oil provides protection from the sun, too!

Who’s It For?

Anyone looking for a soft burst of color and hydration

Anytime.

What It Feels Like:

Soft and pillowy.

What It Smells Like:

Fresh grapefruit!

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Our best-selling Pretty Perfect Lip Sheen can be worn whenever, wherever, and by whomever! It looks great on everyone and is the perfect finish to summer's best no-makeup makeup look. Plus, it's totally yummy, too!"

