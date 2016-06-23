This Lip Sheen Gives You the Perfect No-Makeup Pout

Pout and go. Ya know?
I'm a pouty princess. I can't deny it. I like for my lips to have that plumpness to them, whether or not I'm serving up some serious RBF. And my latest find? Well, it's fantastic because it's basically made to pout with, and it's the kind of universal pinky-nude that will look sexy on everyone regardless of skin tone. Bonus? It doesn't even look like you're wearing anything—just look like you have perfect, kissable lips.
What It's Called:
The Pretty Perfect Lip Sheen
Price:
Cutting down on your weekly coconut water habit... or $22; primbotanicals.com
What Makes It Special:
It's a universally flattering nude that will leave your lips super soft thanks to raw manuka honey, pink grapefruit and nourishing virgin coconut oil. Bonus: red raspberry seed oil provides protection from the sun, too!
Who’s It For?
Anyone looking for a soft burst of color and hydration
Anytime.
What It Feels Like:
Soft and pillowy.
What It Smells Like:
Fresh grapefruit!
What the Experts Are Saying:
"Our best-selling Pretty Perfect Lip Sheen can be worn whenever, wherever, and by whomever! It looks great on everyone and is the perfect finish to summer's best no-makeup makeup look. Plus, it's totally yummy, too!"
What the Internet Is Saying:
Transparency. It is SO important for a company to answer questions without getting defensive. The moment I took one whiff of @primbotanicals I thought: Uh oh! This smells too good to be true. Boy was I wrong, but I'm happy that I asked and that Prim Botanicals was more than happy to let me in on a few scent secrets in order to reassure me of the company's ethics. Now I'm super excited to share this gorgeous brand. If you love stunning scents, THIS is IT!! I gotta tell you, we have not tried much beyond smelling the enticing aromas yet, because I've been trying to use up my other luscious products to get to these. And by "we" I do mean that these passed the serious sniff test. My daughters who LOVE department store fragrances begged me to give them the gorgeous, long-lasting Mademoiselle Swell and Flor Obscura.The lip sheens in Hey Now and Pretty Perfect are extraordinarily silky and keep my lips happy, while imparting a hint of color. And the new Proper/Not Proper branding is a win!! Which one are you? Proper or Not Proper? Definitely check them out. 💕 . . . #shopsmall #smallbusiness #smallbatch #handcrafted #indie #artisan #beauty #natural #cosmetic #beautybloggers #naturalbeauty #greenbeauty #cleanbeauty #naturalskincare #naturalbabe #skin #bbloggers #propernotproper #primbotanicals #notproper
So excited to get my @primbotanicals order in the mail today. I've been anxious to try some of the new Proper, Not Proper line. I purchased both of the lip balms and body scrubs. I guess I couldn't decide if I wanted to be naughty or nice. The lip balms are so pretty and moisturizing, and the scrubs smell so good (one is very citrusy and the other is a complex fresh coffee scent). I can't wait to try them. Don't forget that you can get 20% off @primbotanicals with the code: PROPERNOTPROPER through the rest of this week (better act fast; the week is almost over) 💕 #pure #natural #naturalbeauty #naturalmakeup #makeup #beauty #beautyblogger #bblogger #greenbeauty #greenbeautyblogger #crueltyfreebeauty #organicbeauty #skincare #bodycare #bodyscrub #sugarscrub #coffeescrub #lipbalm #naughtyandnice #propernotproper #primnotproper #primbotanicals 💕🍃💖✨😘
