Face Charts We Need Makeup Artists to Recreate ASAP

Reddit user jikajika recently posted a makeup recreation she did of Instagram user @Milk1422's fantasty-esque face chart. Forum participators were impressed with not only the makeup artists ability to transform herself into something that looked straight out of a comic book, but also at the original Instagram user's array of imaginative face charts. It inspired us to look at other face charts out there, and to compile a roundup that we really want to see recreated by talented makeup artists like jikajika.

Another one by @milk1422. A lot of this artist's face charts have actually been recreated by fans and the stream is 100 percent worth a browse.

Talk about dark, smokey and sensual. This was regrammed by MAC Cosmetics and the face chart was created by @Janellemyh.

My inspiration #biba #bibamakeup А вы рисуете #facechart ? 💜 #iconface #beautyblogger #facechartartist A photo posted by Irina Antipova (@irinaantipova) on Jun 6, 2016 at 10:42am PDT

Just look at those eyeshadow shades!Both of these looks utilize bold colors in interesting places, which means someone has to bring them both to life.

We love the blues and greens in the face charts above.

Need more face charts in your life? Browse #facecharts and #facechartartists on Instagram.