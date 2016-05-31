The Pope Is Reportedly a Fan of Beauty Vloggers

On Sunday at the Vatican, the Pope met with a small group of YouTube personalities, influencers, and celebrities to talk about various topics, including vlogging.

In the meeting, according to The Guardian, the Pope expressed his enthusiasm and support for vloggers and the content they produce, saying they create virtual communities that make people feel like they're a part of something. Considering we're totally obsessed with beauty vlogs and how-to videos, we'd have to agree.

"I am glad that you carry out the type of work you said, following the line of beauty, it's a great thing," he reportedly said. " To preach beauty and show beauty helps neutralize aggression."

Getty Images

RELATED: Bella Hadid Just Scored the Beauty Gig of a Lifetime

There were 12 vloggers in attendance, including Sprinkle of Glitter's Louise Pentland; Dubai-based female comedian Hayla Ghazal; and Mexican-American Dulce Candy, a beauty vlogger.

RELATED: How to Choose the Best Blonde for Your Skin Tone

Though the Pope apparently refers to himself as a "tech dinosaur," he's an advocate for the internet (reportedly calling it a "gift from God) and social media. He even has an Instagram account, @Franciscus, which has over 2.5 million followers.