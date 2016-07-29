Watch a Women Clap Back at Makeup Shamers Poetically

If you've ever felt shamed by someone for wearing "too much" or "not enough" makeup, or had a dude tell you he prefers women who go au naturale, you're going to feel incredibly empowered after watching a video of Sha'condria "iCon" Sibley perform her spoken word poem at the 2016 Women of the World Poetry Slam.

The event, which took place back in March, invites women to open their hearts and souls onstage to express themselves in a safe, warm, and encouraging environment. When Sibley took to the stage to share her poem "In My Skin," a response to makeup shamers everywhere, she expressed thoughts that made us think she might actually be in our own heads. She's tired of people treating the world makeup like it's a "curse" and celebrates the products that make her feel as though she's putting her best face forward.

Watch Sibley share her raw and beautiful words here, then keep doing you in terms of your own beauty routine because no one has the right to tell you how or when to wear your makeup.

And for the record, Sibley placed fourth in the poetry tournament. Bravo, lady!