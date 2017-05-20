Pink Lipsticks Worthy of Pippa Middleton's Wedding Day Beauty Look

If her royal sister Kate Middleton’s beauty signature is a flawless blowout, Pippa Middleton’s trademark is her fondness for pink lipstick. Whether it’s of the pink-nude variety or falls towards the fuchsia side, it seems like it always makes an appearance in the bride-to-be’s fresh-faced and minimalist makeup looks.

And because we’ve seen it on her at events including Wimbledon, out and about in London, and even at red carpets, its fair to say the staple could be worthy of her wedding day. We’ll have to wait to find out exactly what she wears, but in the meantime, we think these five tubes are chic and timeless options for what could very well be the wedding of the year.

