Pinterest's Most Popular Lipstick for Brides Will Shock You

Did you ever think that the tube of lip gloss you routinely applied throughout your fifth period math class would be a part of your wedding day?

There's no shortage of wedding day makeup options for brides. Along with the dress, a soft smoky eye or sharp cat eye can help a bride show off their personal style. However, picking the right lipstick color can be a struggle. There's so many shades and finishes to consider, plus how high-maintenance your choice is going be on the big day. Sure, a matte red lipstick will give a bride an Old Hollywood vibe, but it also requires touch-ups and making sure it stays off their teeth.

Brides everywhere rejoice. If you've been flip-flopping on whether or not to go bold or subtle with your lipstick color, Pinterest's 2018 wedding beauty trends will help you make your decision. According to this year's report, brides can't stop Pinning lip gloss—yes, the same lip product you exclusively wore as a teenager. Searches for bridal makeup looks featuring gloss are up 459%.

RELATED: How to Do Your Own Wedding Makeup

Other makeup trends brides are loving? Barely there shine—otherwise known as a subtle highlighter—and long, lush eyelashes.

If you love the high-shine of a gloss, but you're concerned that it's going to stick to your hair on your wedding day just like it did throughout middle school, tubes have evolved since the late '90s-early '00s. Today, designers have elevated their formulas so that they're lip plumping, nourishing, and full of pigment without any stickiness.

Still not convinced? Even Pippa Middleton wore a soft rose gloss on her wedding day last spring. Before scrolling through Pinterest for more wedding day makeup inspiration, we've rounded up five lip glosses that are perfect for a bride to wear to their wedding.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Has Chosen Her Wedding Dress