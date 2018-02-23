Pinterest's Most Popular Lipstick for Brides Will Shock You

Erin Lukas
Feb 23, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Did you ever think that the tube of lip gloss you routinely applied throughout your fifth period math class would be a part of your wedding day?

There's no shortage of wedding day makeup options for brides. Along with the dress, a soft smoky eye or sharp cat eye can help a bride show off their personal style. However, picking the right lipstick color can be a struggle. There's so many shades and finishes to consider, plus how high-maintenance your choice is going be on the big day. Sure, a matte red lipstick will give a bride an Old Hollywood vibe, but it also requires touch-ups and making sure it stays off their teeth.

Brides everywhere rejoice. If you've been flip-flopping on whether or not to go bold or subtle with your lipstick color, Pinterest's 2018 wedding beauty trends will help you make your decision. According to this year's report, brides can't stop Pinning lip gloss—yes, the same lip product you exclusively wore as a teenager. Searches for bridal makeup looks featuring gloss are up 459%.

Other makeup trends brides are loving? Barely there shine—otherwise known as a subtle highlighter—and long, lush eyelashes.

If you love the high-shine of a gloss, but you're concerned that it's going to stick to your hair on your wedding day just like it did throughout middle school, tubes have evolved since the late '90s-early '00s. Today, designers have elevated their formulas so that they're lip plumping, nourishing, and full of pigment without any stickiness.

Still not convinced? Even Pippa Middleton wore a soft rose gloss on her wedding day last spring. Before scrolling through Pinterest for more wedding day makeup inspiration, we've rounded up five lip glosses that are perfect for a bride to wear to their wedding.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Lip Glacé in Bare Naked 

If nude is your go-to lipstick, this is the gloss equivalent. Along with the your-lips-but-better color, the formula conditions lips with wear. 

Laura Mercier $26 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer in Allow Me 

Whatever lip color you gravitate towards, Marc Jacobs makes a gloss version of it. Along with the wide shade range including this neutral pink, the gloss has an iridescent finish that will help you fake the appearance of fuller lips. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in Apricot 

Sure, you could get filler for your big day if you want fuller-looking lips, but this Dior gloss is a pain-free alternative. Its enriched with collagen and hyaluronic acid, which plump up lips as you apply it. 

Dior $34 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Lancome L'Absolu Gloss Sheer in Fushia 

It might look extra bright in the tube, but this fuchsia gloss goes on sheer leaving lips with a soft wash of color. 

Lancome $25 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Super Natural 

Get all of the shine that you loved from your middle school lip glosses without any of the stickiness. Revlon's tube is packed with nourishing ingredients so that the gloss is silky smooth on your lips.

Revlon $6 SHOP NOW

