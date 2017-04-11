Pink Cream Blush That Will Bring Back Your Healthy Flush

Pink blush is essential for nailing spring’s monochromatic makeup trend, but it can also be a transformative product for your skin. It gives tired and dull winter skin an instant refresh, bringing back the healthy glow and subtle flush you’ve been sorely missing all season.

"Since pink is particularly a youthful color, adding it to the apples of the cheeks will create a natural, youthful flush to the skin,” says editorial makeup artist Neil Scibelli. "It will also give the cheeks a more three dimensional look, and will bring the contours of your cheeks forward. You can also use the same pink blush in the crease of your eyelids to wake up your eye look."

Opt for a shade that flatters your complexion in a cream-based formula you can dab on with your fingers—and that seamlessly melts into your skin. The first step, of course, is finding for the right product, and we've started the search for you with the shoppable roundup below.

