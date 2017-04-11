Pink Cream Blush That Will Bring Back Your Healthy Flush

Victoria Moorhouse
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 11, 2017

Pink blush is essential for nailing spring’s monochromatic makeup trend, but it can also be a transformative product for your skin. It gives tired and dull winter skin an instant refresh, bringing back the healthy glow and subtle flush you’ve been sorely missing all season.

"Since pink is particularly a youthful color, adding it to the apples of the cheeks will create a natural, youthful flush to the skin,” says editorial makeup artist Neil Scibelli. "It will also give the cheeks a more three dimensional look, and will bring the contours of your cheeks forward. You can also use the same pink blush in the crease of your eyelids to wake up your eye look."

Opt for a shade that flatters your complexion in a cream-based formula you can dab on with your fingers—and that seamlessly melts into your skin. The first step, of course, is finding for the right product, and we've started the search for you with the shoppable roundup below.

CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Cream Blush in Pale Fig

Cle de Peau Beaute $60 SHOP NOW
Chantecaille Cheek Gelée

Chantecaille $41 SHOP NOW
Bite Beauty MultiStick in Papaya

Bite $24 SHOP NOW
Honest Beauty Blush in Truly Thrilling

Honest Beauty $22 SHOP NOW
Glossier Cloud Paint in Puff

Glossier $18 SHOP NOW
Glo Minerals Cream Blush in Fig

Glo Minerals $28 SHOP NOW

