This Is the Creamiest Powder Bronzer I Have Ever Used 

As an editor, I've tried my fair share of bronzers. Cream, powder, liquid... you name it, I tried it. But 'tis the season for a sun-kissed glow and indulge in a plethora of bronzers I have, indeed. However, one in particular really stuck out to me. That would be Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer ($12; walmart.com). Trust me when I say it will make even those who have sworn off bronzer get excited.

This bronzer is so creamy you honestly might doubt that it really is a powder. But beyond that, this selection is not only hypoallergenic, it also has the most blendable formulation I have ever experienced in a powder. It's so easy to blend to a very natural finish, which honestly can be difficult when it comes to applying bronzer. I apply it with a big makeup brush and there isn't a line to be seen.

Courtesy

Not to mention, it doesn't pull orange on the skin when applied.

As if perfect application isn't enough, this product actually smells like vacation. No, I'm not kidding. Open the compact and you'll get a whiff of the creamiest, dreamiest coconut scent.

If you're in the market for a new bronzer, I highly suggest this one. It's actually delicious.