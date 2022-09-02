Kaia Gerber and Margot Robbie's Makeup Artist Swears by This Priming Elixir to Create a "Rosy Glow"

You may not have heard of Pati Dubroff, but you've seen her work on her A-list clients Kaia Gerber, Margot Robbie, Kirsten Dunst, and Elizabeth Olsen, among others. Dubroff's Instagram is a treasure trove of insight into celebrity looks and great beauty finds. She sometimes highlights key products in her clients' looks, but even more frequently shares the skincare and makeup products she's using — one of which she told InStyle is Rituel de Fille's Thorn Oil Priming Facial Elixir.

Rituel de Fille is a clean beauty brand and this striking blood-red dry oil is a prime example of its natural approach to products. The formula is packed with ingredients derived from fruits, flowers, and plants like marula, jojoba, two types of roses, and sunflowers. The culmination is a red-in-the-bottle but transparent-on-the-skin product that primes, hydrates, and plumps your complexion.

"I am totally infatuated with Thorn Oil," Dubroff says. "The scent is magical and dense with rose, but it also gives a gorgeous, rosy glow to [the] skin."

Courtesy

Shop now: $68; credobeauty.com and ulta.com

Since it is a Priming Elixir, it plays especially well under makeup. Dubroff says that when used in that capacity, "I focus and apply it on the perimeter of the face, avoiding the T-zone area" to avoid an overly oily complexion.

You can then expect a lit-from-within glow and a bouncy, firm complexion. One five-star reviewer wrote Thorn Oil "surprised me quite a bit. It looks so much like a serum, I was sure I'd still need to use my regular primer, but no… My foundation goes on smoother than with a conventional primer and lasts longer."

"I would sell my left toe for another bottle," a five-star reviewer on the Rituel de Fille website wrote. "I have incredibly sensitive skin and horrible acne. This has been the best possible thing for it… I've stopped using primer because it smooths texture and sticks well to my foundation."

Happy reviewers say it's worth the price, especially since only two or three drops are needed per application, making the bottle last a very long time. Dubroff, herself, said she's now on her second bottle.

If you're ready to swap your skincare oil and primer for a two-in-one product, check out Rituel de Fille's Thorn Oil at Credo Beauty.