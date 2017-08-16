The Beauty Industry's Most Influential Makeup Artist Is Launching the Collection of Our Dreams

If you've never able to get your hands on one of Pat McGrath's limited edition products from her Pat McGrath Labs makeup line, the following news is definitely going to excite you. The legendary makeup artist has announced that she's launching a core collection of products that will permanently be stocked at Sephora starting this fall.

"A lot of these colors are my all-time colors for the last 25 years," McGrath told WWD about the collection. "I can say, 'This was the palette when you saw me do a tan and a bronze for Versace.' I re-created shadows that I had to make to get that beautiful, rich seductive brown or that incredible metallic gold pigment that doesn't exist unless it's made out of eight different formulas."

There are a whopping 61 products that will be included in the Pat McGrath Labs core collection, but one item that we're betting is going to sell out is the Mothership Eyeshadow Palette, which is available in three color combos with seven different finishes. Whether you want an intergalactic, sparkly smoky eye, or something a little more subtle, "Mother" as McGrath is commonly referred to in the beauty industry, has you covered.

In addition to the palettes, the core collection will include 9 new shades of her MatteTrance lipsticks, and 31 LuxeTrance lipsticks, bullets with a new, uber-pigmented, satin finish. Also for your lips: 12 long-wear lip pencils that McGrath promises won't smudge—ever.

Rounding out the collection are 5 eye pencils and the Dark Star Mascara, a ultra black formula that promises to deliver unprecedented length and volume.

The packaging is decked out in artwork inspired by McGrath's previous limited edition products, which she discovered amongst her followers on Instagram and commissioned them to contribute their work.

If you're already strategizing on what products to get without making your credit card too angry, here's what you need to know: Pat McGrath Labs core collection will be available in two waves. Starting September 16, you'll be able to pick up all 40 lipsticks, and on September 28, you can score 12 lip liners, 5 eye pencils, 3 eyeshadow palettes, and the mascara at patmcgrath.com.

The complete core Pat McGrath Labs collection will be available at sephora.com on October 6.

