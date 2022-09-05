This Celebrity-Loved Brand's Highlighter Gives Me Supermodel-esque Cheekbones

Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape.

September 5, 2022

When it comes to cosmetics, I tend to opt for brands that prioritize natural ingredients. And while I'm wary of a few products from Pat McGrath Labs (some of its palettes include perfluorinated chemicals like PTFE), luckily, the brand's highlighter makes the cut: it's a gorgeous, radiant formula with a "clean" ingredient list — and it makes my cheekbones glow.

At first glance, the Skin Fetish: Divine Glow Highlighter doesn't look all that different than some other highlighters on the market, but brushing on the pressed formula creates a pearlized radiance that's very pretty — it's subtle yet undeniable. When I tell you this thing makes me feel like the Roman goddess Diana hunting in the forest…the "divine glow" part of its name checks out. It's like the highlighter carries its own lighting team around.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Glow Highlighter
Shop now: $48; sephora.com

The highlighter comes in three shades: Mirage, a golden-bronze hue with copper pearls; Lunar Allure, a platinum shade with a blush twist; and Venus Nectar, a warm, peach hue. The packaging is just as beautiful as the formula itself; every palette is emblazoned with bright pink roses surrounded by a gold frame.

But my favorite part of the highlighter is its formula. Its talc- and PFAS-free status is a relief for me, especially considering our daily exposure from things like take-out boxes and water alone. It's frustrating, because it's not an issue we can personally shop our way out of, but avoiding perfluorinated chemicals while I await government action makes sense to me — which isn't an issue when there are luminescent makeup options like the Skin Fetish, which clearly doesn't need PFAS to perform.

Not to mention, Pat McGrath Labs has a massive celebrity following: Doja Cat, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lopez, and more have all used the brand to achieve stunning red carpet looks. But you don't have to be an A-lister to get that superstar glow: the Skin Fetish: Divine Glow Highlighter is available to anyone for $48 at Sephora. Shoppers who've reviewed the luminescent formula love it just as much as I do: One five-star reviewer wrote that the highlighter is "powerful yet buildable" and is "fantastic for a soft glow." Another reviewer said they love that it gives them a "long-lasting and bright glow all day," and raved about how easy it is to blend.

With the Skin Fetish's formula, I can gladly spill every detail when people compliment the sheen. Get the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Glow Highlighter for $48 at Sephora.

