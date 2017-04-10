4 Ways to Wear Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006 Smoky Eye Kits

Every time Pat McGrath launches a new limited-edition product, beauty editors and makeup stans everywhere are never left disappointed. Since the makeup artist first gifted us with Gold 001, a yellow-gold paint flecked with glitter that can be worn on the eyes, lips, or cheeks, she’s given us a quartet of reflective metallic pigments, a highlighter that can be seen from outer-space, and an epic glitter lip pigment that changed our makeup bags forever.

So, when the legend first teased her latest Pat McGrath Labs product by using it to create a number of runway looks including Anna Sui’s rich blue pigmented eyes and Versace’s inky graphic eyes, unsurprisingly the beauty industry and Internet collectively began speculating exactly what McGrath’s next launch would be. McGrath further previewed the new product by releasing a music video with a Kanye West soundtrack that stars Kim Kardashian, one of her ultimate muses.

RELATED: How Pat McGrath Became the Most Influential Makeup Artist in the World

For her sixth product, the focus is all on the eyes. The celestial-inspired Dark Star 006 Kit is available in three separate versions: UltraViolet Blue and UltraSuede Brown ($130 each; patmcgrath.com) contain seven pieces, and DarkMatter ($95; patmcgrath.com) includes six. Each kit’s color combos take the smoky eye makeup usually reserved for a date or after-hours party, into a whole other orbit.

Each version comes with Astral White Pigment (a holographic white), Mercury Pigment (a soft gold powder), Black SmudgeLiner Eye Kohl (the blackest cream liner you will ever see), Cyber Clear Eye Gloss (an iridescent jelly-like, non-sticky gloss), and a fluffy blending brush. In addition, the UltraViolet Blue and UltraSuede Brown kits include their namesake pigments.

Since we’ve subscribed to the same quick-and-easy three-step smoky eye since we got our hands on our first eyeshadow palettes, we turned to Pat McGrath Labs Artists to show us just a few of the ways to wear the Dark Star 006 kits. Here, four InStyle staffers demonstrate how to wear McGrath’s newest launch, ranging from office-appropriate, soft gold, to electric indigo lids. Also included are tips straigh from McGrath’s artists on how to recreate the looks.

Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006 is available tomorrow, April 11 at 12PM ET on patmcgrath.com. On April 21 the kits will hit sephora.com and 7 select Sephora stores nationwide.

BEAUTY: COINAGE: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty