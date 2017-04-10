4 Ways to Wear Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006 Smoky Eye Kits

Savanna Ruedy
Erin Lukas
Apr 10, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Every time Pat McGrath launches a new limited-edition product, beauty editors and makeup stans everywhere are never left disappointed. Since the makeup artist first gifted us with Gold 001, a yellow-gold paint flecked with glitter that can be worn on the eyes, lips, or cheeks, she’s given us a quartet of reflective metallic pigments, a highlighter that can be seen from outer-space, and an epic glitter lip pigment that changed our makeup bags forever.

So, when the legend first teased her latest Pat McGrath Labs product by using it to create a number of runway looks including Anna Sui’s rich blue pigmented eyes and Versace’s inky graphic eyes, unsurprisingly the beauty industry and Internet collectively began speculating exactly what McGrath’s next launch would be. McGrath further previewed the new product by releasing a music video with a Kanye West soundtrack that stars Kim Kardashian, one of her ultimate muses.

For her sixth product, the focus is all on the eyes. The celestial-inspired Dark Star 006 Kit is available in three separate versions: UltraViolet Blue and UltraSuede Brown ($130 each; patmcgrath.com) contain seven pieces, and DarkMatter ($95; patmcgrath.com) includes six. Each kit’s color combos take the smoky eye makeup usually reserved for a date or after-hours party, into a whole other orbit.

Each version comes with Astral White Pigment (a holographic white), Mercury Pigment (a soft gold powder), Black SmudgeLiner Eye Kohl (the blackest cream liner you will ever see), Cyber Clear Eye Gloss (an iridescent jelly-like, non-sticky gloss), and a fluffy blending brush. In addition, the UltraViolet Blue and UltraSuede Brown kits include their namesake pigments.

Since we’ve subscribed to the same quick-and-easy three-step smoky eye since we got our hands on our first eyeshadow palettes, we turned to Pat McGrath Labs Artists to show us just a few of the ways to wear the Dark Star 006 kits. Here, four InStyle staffers demonstrate how to wear McGrath’s newest launch, ranging from office-appropriate, soft gold, to electric indigo lids. Also included are tips straigh from McGrath’s artists on how to recreate the looks.

Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006 is available tomorrow, April 11 at 12PM ET on patmcgrath.com. On April 21 the kits will hit sephora.com and 7 select Sephora stores nationwide.

1 of 4 Savanna Ruedy

Kim K's Noirer-Than-Noir Smoky Eye 

1. Apply the Black SmudgeLiner Eye Kohl onto the crease of the eyelid, outer corner, and near the lash like. Use the finger to press the deep black shade into skin.

2. Use the finger to layer the Mercury Pigment over the black, applying it all over the eyelid, with a concentration on the center of the lid for extra dimension. 

3. Wet the Blender Brush and dab the Mercury Pigment to the inner corners of the eyes to intensify sheen.

4. Apply the UltraSuede Brown Pigment between the brow and the lid crease, and blend it out to accentuate the eye shape.

5. Brush the Golden Shiny Stick Highlighter from the Skin Fetish 003 Kit ($72; patmcgrath.com) to the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and cupid's bow.

2 of 4 Savanna Ruedy

Just-Before-Sunset Eyes 

1. Apply UltraSuede Brown pigment on eyelids.

2. For dimension, use the Blender Brush to dust the Mercury Pigment on the corners of the eyes. 

3. Glide the Black SmudgeLiner Eye Kohl into the crease of the eyelid, outer corner, and on the lid near the lash line.

4. Dab Astral White Pigment in the center of the eyelid for some final shimmer. 

5. Apply the Golden Shiny Stick Highlighter from Skin Finish 003 ($72; patmcgrath.com) to the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and cupid's bow. 

3 of 4 Savanna Ruedy

Blue Smoke 

1. Use UltraViolet Blue Pigment to build the base. Press more pigment into the eyelid with the finger. 

2. Add Mercury pigment to create depth in the crease of the eyelid, outer corner, and near lash line.

3. Apply the Astral White Pigment over the eyelid for even more iridescence.

4. To intensify the blue shade, finish by applying the Cyber Clear Eye Gloss over the eyelid. 

4 of 4 Savanna Ruedy

Versace Fall 2017-Inspired Oil-Slicked Lids

1. First, sweep Dark Matter Pigment across the entire lid, and use the finger to directly press it into skin, and go over it with the mercury pigment. 

2. To maximize shimmer, wet the Blender Brush and apply the Mercury Pigment to inner-corners of the eyes.

3. As a final touch, use the finger to glide the Cyber Clear Eye Gloss over the entire lid. 

4. For an extra-glowing complexion, apply the Golden Shiny Stick Highlighter from the Skin Fetish 003 Kit ($72; patmcgrath.com) on the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and cupid's bow. 

