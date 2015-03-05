So Long, Winter! Shop Spring's Prettiest Pastel Makeup

Courtesy
Jennifer Velez
Mar 05, 2015 @ 11:02 am

Sorry winter, but we’re so over you...

It’s time to break out the pastels, and your beauty routine is the perfect place to start. While vampy lips and smoky eyes were all the rage during the colder months, swapping these moody tones for delicate shades of pink, purple, green, and blue will instantly brighten up your look (and mood).

RELATED: Will You Accept This Rose? Our Favorite Rose-Based Fragrances

To make your transition as smooth as possible, we scoured the beauty market for the prettiest pastel makeup options for your lips, eyes, cheeks, and nails. From vibrant blushes to eye-popping polishes, click through our gallery now to see them all!PHOTOS: Spring's Prettiest Pastel Makeup

1 of 15 Courtesy

Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes in Plush Periwinkle

Get spring-ready with a dusting of lavender shadow. Clinique’s chubby sticks ($17; sephora.com) are super easy to apply, especially if you’re in a hurry. Just remember to let your lids take center stage by keeping the rest of your makeup minimal.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Clé de Peau Beauté Luminizing Face Enhancer

Don't let the Easter egg shades fool you—Clé de Peau Beauté's highlighting compact ($95; cledepeaubeaute.com) creates that coveted lit-from-within glow on your cheekbones.

3 of 15 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Brightening Brick in Pastel Pink

The beauty maven’s newly released Brightening Brick ($46; bobbibrowncosmetics.com) combines white, pink, and bronze tones for a naturally luminous complexion.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

YSL Volupté Tint-In-Oil in I Rose You

YSL’s formula ($32; yslbeautyus.com) certainly makes a strong case for lip oil. We’re obsessed with the silky smooth texture and the pretty rose stain it leaves on our puckers. Plus, it smells amazing.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Jane Iredale Pure Gloss in Bellini

Jane Iredale’s soft peach tone ($24; nordstrom) is perfect for those days you’re in the mood for an all-natural finish. And because the formula is packed with nourishing ingredients like moringa butter and orange peel wax, your pucker will feel smooth and hydrated with each application.

Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Giorgio Armani Eye Tint in Jade

Going vibrant couldn’t be easier. Swipe the blue-green shade ($38; sephora.com) on your lids and blend with your fingers, or use the fine tip as eyeliner for a dose of heavy metal shimmer.

 

Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Smashbox Pure Pigment Gel Liner in Lilac

Switch up your classic cat eye with a vibrant lilac hue, using Smashbox’s latest gel formula ($24; nordstrom.com). The flexible tip and angled shape will help you achieve the perfect winged effect.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Tom Ford Lip Color in Alexander

Tom Ford’s epic Lips and Boys collection, which features 50 creamy shades named after influential men in the designer’s life, runs the gamut from classic reds to sexy nudes. But our pick of the season? Alexandar ($32; tomford.com), a soft pink tone with a slight touch of shimmer.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

Chanel Jardin de Chanel Blush in Camlia Rose

Chanel has us dreaming of Paris with its spring collection inspired by the region’s seasonal gardens. This limited edition camelia-imprinted blush ($55; chanel.com) combines mauve and peachy shades for a multi-dimensional pinky sheen.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Ciaté Ice Cream Collection

Scoop up Ciaté’s latest collection ($25; sephora.com) for all the creamy shades you’ll need this season. The kit comes with 3D decals (that resemble melting ice cream) and a range of delicious colors like Make It Butter Fudge and Double Bubblegum. Yum!

Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizer

Use Makeup For Ever’s skin-balancing primers ($36 each; sephora.com) to ensure flawless coverage that actually lasts. Not sure which color to pick? Each one has its purpose. The green, for example, will instantly even out redness, while the pale pink hue adds radiance to fair skin.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Burberry The Birds and the Bees Eye Color in Stone Blue

The iconic British brand took inspiration from its vibrant spring collection for its beauty line, featuring turquoise, coral, and this dusty “stone blue” shade ($29; nordstrom.com) in an easy to blend eye shadow. 

Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

 Givenchy Prisme Libre in Mousseline Pastel

Givenchy infuses four pastel shades into its loose powder for smooth, matte skin without the chalky look of traditional powders ($53; sephora.com).

Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Priti NYC, Tenoverten, Smith & Cult, and Deborah Lippmann Nail Polishes

Whether worn on your hands on your feet, creamy nail colors always make a statement and pop against every skin tone. To add a soft touch to your warm weather outfits, swipe on Tenoverten ($18; tenoverten.com) or Priti NYC’s Coyote Willow ($15; available this spring at pritinyc.com), a pale lavender and green. Feeling bold? Try Blue Orchid by Deborah Lippmann ($18; nordstrom.com), a vibrant baby blue. Or swipe on Smith & Cult’s powder pink in Pillow Pie ($18; smithandcult.com) for a feminine yet edgy look.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

Bodyography Expressions Eyeshadow

Bodyography’s pretty pigments ($17 each; bodyography.com) layer easily and never crease. We especially love the range of delicate colors, including pink, blue, and green. And because they’re totally vegan, you can get gorgeous without the guilty conscience.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!