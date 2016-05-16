Paris Jackson Just Lived Through Your Worst Mascara Fear 

Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
May 16, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Mascara smudging is a legitimate fear. You're testing out a new formula, but after a random rainshower or that scene in The Notebook when Allie and Noah breakup (oh, the tears...), you find out it most definitely cannot withstand H2O. 

Well, Paris Jackson might have just lived through your worst mascara nightmare, and she took to social media to document it. 

As she bluntly put it, "waterproof makeup ain't waterproof!"

RELATED: Paris Jackson Made Yet Another Major Hair Change

waterproof makeup ain't waterproof! 😜

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

We can only speculate what led to her smeared makeup, but our best guess is that things got a little crazy at the Renaissance Fair Jackson went to, for which she wore a pretty intense cat eye and a dark lip. 

#ren

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

Btw, we totally dig that look.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!