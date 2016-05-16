Paris Jackson Just Lived Through Your Worst Mascara Fear 

Mascara smudging is a legitimate fear. You're testing out a new formula, but after a random rainshower or that scene in The Notebook when Allie and Noah breakup (oh, the tears...), you find out it most definitely cannot withstand H2O.

Well, Paris Jackson might have just lived through your worst mascara nightmare, and she took to social media to document it.

As she bluntly put it, "waterproof makeup ain't waterproof!"

waterproof makeup ain't waterproof! 😜 A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 16, 2016 at 1:07am PDT

We can only speculate what led to her smeared makeup, but our best guess is that things got a little crazy at the Renaissance Fair Jackson went to, for which she wore a pretty intense cat eye and a dark lip.

#ren A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 14, 2016 at 5:03pm PDT

Btw, we totally dig that look.