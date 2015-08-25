Our Favorite Nail and Lip Colors for Fall

Courtesy (2); Time Inc. Digital Studios; Getty Images
Samantha Faragalli
Aug 25, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

The start of a new season is just another excuse to take our beauty look to the next level. And with fall just around the corner, we’re gearing up to do just that. That said, it's officially time to swap out your bright pinks and corals for deep reds and vibrant blue hues. To better help you prepare for the chillier days to come, we’ve rounded up our absolute can’t live without ‘em fall nail and lip shades to enhance your pout and create a bold mani. Scroll through our gallery to find your perfect match to keep you looking gorgeous all season long. 

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Nail and Lip Colors For Fall

1 of 7 Courtesy

Rouge Dior

This intense, deep berry soothes and shapes lips while also providing long-lasting results. 

(in Unique, $35; dior.com)

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lip Volumizer

This glossy, cooling formula works to shape, plump and moisturize lips. Apply by itself or over your favorite fall shade for a fuller and healthier pout. 

($28; esteelauder.com)

3 of 7 Courtesy

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour

Looking to go bold? This vibrant, electric blue is a fun way to incorporate some added edge into your fall mani or pedi.  

(in Vibrato, $27; nordstrom.com)

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Dior Vernis

This lively silver will add a little bit of extra sparkle and shine into your fall ensemble. 

(in Miroir, $27; dior.com)

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Chanel Le Top Coat Velvet

Extend the life of your mani with this irresitable top coat. The blend grants a matte finish, while also extending the wear of your favorite hue. 

($27; chanel.com)

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet

Intensify your pout with this deep red, which grants matte finish and soft, kissable lips. 

(in La Bouleversante, $36; chanel.com)

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture

A bold pop of orange is always a good idea for fall. Hydrate and augment your pout by adding a few swipes of this luminous, vivid hue.

(in Orange Imagine, $36; bloomingdales.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!