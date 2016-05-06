One of These Bronzers Is Sold Every 15 Seconds

Summer is coming (even if the weather says otherwise), and we are in high-gear prep mode. Although, for the sake of our skin, we know we won't be totally soaking up the sun (sunburn = not good), a good bronzer is an easy way to get that glow. And if you're in the market for a good bronzer, as we almost always are, then consider a compact from Physicians Formula's impressive lineup.

One Physicians Formula bronzer is sold every 15 seconds, 15 seconds guys. Every year they sell enough bronzer to cover the entire female population of Los Angeles, aka a ton of people with a ton of bronzers. They currently have 35 bronzers, which means you'll definitely be able to find one — or five that agree with you. Doesn't hurt that their formulas are dermatologically tested and tend to have amazing super-ingredients (thinking specifically about that Argan Oil infused bronzer).

Courtesy

