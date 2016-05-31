The One Product You Need to Rock a Summer Matte Lip 

If a matte lipstick is your go-to bullet of choice, you know that the struggle to keep the color on your lips is all too real once the temperatures jump from balmy to scorching come summer. Despite these formulas’ flat finishes, the colors still have the tendency to melt and drip along with sweat beads that trickle down from your upper lip.

If you’re a matte lip diehard, ditching your lip color for the sake of summer probably seems criminal but fortunately there is an easy solution: A matte lip pencil. Slightly chalky and drier than a traditional matte lipstick, when you heat up—whether you’re stuck on the one train with no A/C, or spending the afternoon on a patio—the pencil will stay cool. Draw a clean line around the lips, fill them in, and go with a highly-pigmented lip that will hold up when the humidity is high. Regardless of your shade preference, there’s a pencil for you. Scroll down to shop our favorite lip pencil picks to wear all summer long.