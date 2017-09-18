Daily Beauty Buzz: Olivia Munn’s Teal Eyeliner

Don’t sweat it if you still can’t ace a perfect cat-eye wing. 2017’s top eyeliner trend is made for the girl who is over the flick. Upside down eyeliner, or reverse eyeliner, often features a bright eyeliner or shadow dramatically applied along the lower lash line, and it’s been spotted all over the red carpet this year. Case in point: Olivia Munn’s teal moment at The LEGO Ninjago Movie premiere this weekend in California.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who regularly works with stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid, brushed Morphe shadow along Munn’s lower lash line, while keeping the rest of her makeup simple. Her skin was kept clean and radiant, her cheeks were slightly flushed, her eyebrows natural and feathered, and her lips were set with a nude lipstick shade.

Ta actually tackled two trends in one look—reverse eyeliner and monochromatic makeup. The teal shadow perfectly matched the dainty velvet bow on Munn’s white lace Self-Portrait dress.

To get a similar look for yourself, opt for a shadow color like Munn's—the Morphe Just Teal Shadow ($3; morphebrushes.com) is a close match—and sweep it along your lower lash line, cleaning up any fallout with concealer and a sponge after application.