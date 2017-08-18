Daily Beauty Buzz: Olivia Culpo’s Classic Red Lipstick

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/Getty for Fashion Media

Your reason for ditching your Saturday night Netflix plans for actually going out, being social, and changing out of PJs? Copying every aspect of Olivia Culpo’s makeup. The celebrity attended the PrettyLittleThing X Olivia Culpo launch in Los Angeles wearing—surprise—a beauty look that will take your breath away.

So clearly that surprise was sarcasm because Culpo’s hair and makeup is always inventive and stunning, but this was a standout moment featuring all our classic go-tos. Instead of diffused colorful eyeshadow, something she’s become known for, Culpo went for precise and simple eyeliner along her lop lash line and extended out into a subtle cat eye wing.

Fluttery, extra long lashes and groom brows finished off the eyes and framed the look for the real eye-catcher—her glossy red lipstick.

Complete with glowy skin and tousled waves, Culpo’s look is your excuse for splurging on a night out with your friends. Take the inspiration and run.