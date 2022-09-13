Shoppers Swear This $8 Smudge-Proof Eyeliner "Doesn't Move"

It has 50,000+ five-star ratings for a reason.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on September 13, 2022 @ 12:00AM

Amazon Shoppers Swear this Smudge-Proof Eyeliner “Doesn’t Move” — and It’s Only $8
Although I love a powerful color-blocked, double-breasted suit jacket, revealing cutouts, and mix-match clashing styles, what always stands out to me the most at New York Fashion Week is the incredible and intricate eye makeup. Over the seasons, there have been larger-than-life color washes, negative space graphic liner, and smokey eyes in every variation of color — all paired with a key eyeliner look. And with the help of NYX Epic Ink Liner, you can bring NYFW glam to the comfort of your own home.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner
Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com

Offered in black or brown, the eyeliner "doesn't move" and has a precise felt tip that is flexible and easy to use — great for beginners who might not have a steady hand yet. You can play around with the thickness of the line by gently pressing down for more depth, so whether you are more of a minimalist or maximalist, the waterproof formula can create a long-lasting cat eye, winged eyeliner, siren eyes, or fishtail eyeliner. Between the fluid movement of the brush and liquid formula, it is more pigmented and bolder than a traditional pencil eyeliner for day-to-day life or special events.

Amazon shoppers are particularly impressed with its smudge-proof abilities. "It is waterproof, smudge-proof, and heat-proof, in my experience," said one shopper. "I can even do a sweaty workout and still have a crisp eyeliner wing." "I am totally in love with this waterproof liquid eyeliner. Not only is smudge proof... [but also] no more raccoon eyes," another shopper shared. "[It has a] super easy application [and] great price; I know this is gonna be a staple in my makeup arsenal," another beamed. The brush makes application super easy and I don't have any issues with smudging. For the price, it can't be beat," says a shopper who called it "the best liquid liner."

With so many praising reviews on Amazon, an affordable price tag, and accurate application, the NYX Epic Ink Liner could be just the product your eye makeup arsenal is missing. Buy the $8 eyeliner on Amazon, today.

