This Popular Beauty Brand Is Providing 31 Days of Halloween Inspo

Halloween is just a week and a half away, but you probably didn't need that reminder considering the myriad costume and makeup ideas that have been storming social media since early September. Still, you may be struggling to figure out just who or what you want to transform into on October 31, or any of the pre-holiday festivities lining up your social calendar.

Fortunately, NYX Cosmetics is here to help.

We love consistency and the brand hasn't disappointed with their 31 Days of Halloween campaign, providing all kinds of unexpected costume inspo. There's this electrified skeleton...

The amazing @artistrybysonny included our Full Throttle Shadow Stick in 'Poison Proper' and Prismatic Shadow in 'Venom' in this edgy look! 👌 P.S. Go check out our Snapchat & IG Story! 🤗💕 A photo posted by NYX Professional Makeup (@nyxcosmetics) on Oct 7, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT

a magical fairy...and even what one makeup artist refers to as Sexy Stein.NYX provides the details on which of their ah-mazing products have been used with each post. And if your brush-wielding skills aren't quite up to par to achieve one of the above looks, there are also more doable options like Harley Quinn...and this stunning look we've decided to dub Poison Ivy eyes.

We love when we find inspiration from unlikely places, so don't forget to check out your favorite makeup brand's IG or Snapchat accounts for little bits of Halloween bliss.