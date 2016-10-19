This Popular Beauty Brand Is Providing 31 Days of Halloween Inspo

You'll never be at a loss for options.
Halloween is just a week and a half away, but you probably didn't need that reminder considering the myriad costume and makeup ideas that have been storming social media since early September. Still, you may be struggling to figure out just who or what you want to transform into on October 31, or any of the pre-holiday festivities lining up your social calendar.
Fortunately, NYX Cosmetics is here to help.
We love consistency and the brand hasn't disappointed with their 31 Days of Halloween campaign, providing all kinds of unexpected costume inspo. There's this electrified skeleton...
a magical fairy...
and even what one makeup artist refers to as Sexy Stein.
It's time for another #31DaysofHalloween post! 😍 @lilliambaezmakeup is a magical "Fairy" ✨ She used our Jumbo Eye Pencil in 'Milk,' Eye Shadow Base, Primal Colors in 'Hot Orange,' 'Hot Red,' and 'Hot Blue,' and our Liquid Suede Cream Lipsticks in 'Alien' and 'Subversive Socialite' 💙 Keep visiting our IG gallery for more inspo! || #nyxcosmetics #nyxprofessionalmakeup
NYX provides the details on which of their ah-mazing products have been used with each post. And if your brush-wielding skills aren't quite up to par to achieve one of the above looks, there are also more doable options like Harley Quinn...
Another swoon-worthy look for our #31DaysofHalloween coming at ya! @zachzenga calls this piece "Sexy Stein" ☄️💀 Using our Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in 'Stone Fox,' 'Run The World,' 'Blue Jeans,' 'Pink Lust,' and Lip Lingerie in 'Corset.' Stay on the lookout for more to come! 👻#nyxcosmetics #nyxprofessionalmakeup #ad
and this stunning look we've decided to dub Poison Ivy eyes.
We love when we find inspiration from unlikely places, so don't forget to check out your favorite makeup brand's IG or Snapchat accounts for little bits of Halloween bliss.