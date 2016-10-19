This Popular Beauty Brand Is Providing 31 Days of Halloween Inspo

nyxcosmetics/Instagram

You'll never be at a loss for options.

Kelly Bryant
Oct 19, 2016 @ 9:30 am

Halloween is just a week and a half away, but you probably didn't need that reminder considering the myriad costume and makeup ideas that have been storming social media since early September. Still, you may be struggling to figure out just who or what you want to transform into on October 31, or any of the pre-holiday festivities lining up your social calendar.

Fortunately, NYX Cosmetics is here to help.

We love consistency and the brand hasn't disappointed with their 31 Days of Halloween campaign, providing all kinds of unexpected costume inspo. There's this electrified skeleton...

RELATED: These Harry Potter Lip Art Designs Will Speak to Your Muggle Heart

a magical fairy...
and even what one makeup artist refers to as Sexy Stein.
NYX provides the details on which of their ah-mazing products have been used with each post. And if your brush-wielding skills aren't quite up to par to achieve one of the above looks, there are also more doable options like Harley Quinn...
and this stunning look we've decided to dub Poison Ivy eyes.

We love when we find inspiration from unlikely places, so don't forget to check out your favorite makeup brand's IG or Snapchat accounts for little bits of Halloween bliss.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!