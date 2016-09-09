Nordstrom's Beauty Trend Weeks Are Here & They're Our Happy Place

If you find yourself paying more attention to the makeup and hair gracing the runways of New York Fashion Week than the clothes, you might just be our new best friend. We're obsessed with everything from the romantic hair to the intense, bold eyes, which is why it warms our heart to say that Nordstrom's Beauty Trend Weeks are back with an eye on what's been happening in glam backstage at the shows.

The trend-focused celebration kicked off this week and will run through December 10, giving Nordstrom customers opportunities to get 1-on-1 makeup intel from industry experts in the retailer's illustrious beauty department. The only thing better than getting educated on how to recreate runway looks is the free samples offered up with consultations and purchases. Seriously, is there anything better than the opportunity to try complimentary beauty goodies? That's a rhetorical question.

Currently the Nordstrom Beauty team has identified Ultra-Pretty Neutrals and Bold Color as need-to-know trends, as evidenced by these gorgeousy glam images. We need that burgundy lip.

Beauty Trend Week dates vary by store, so you'll want to check in with your nearest Nordies to make sure you don't miss your local beauty happenings. And if you happen to find out that your go-to location has a Beauty Trend Show during their allotted week, run, don't walk, to it.

And here's a pro tip: Call ahead or stop by your preferred cosmetics or skin-care counter to lock in a consultation appointment. You really won't want to miss out.