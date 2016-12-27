NYE Makeup Ideas That Have Nothing to Do With Glitter

Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 27, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Glittery makeup and New Year’s Eve makes sense… It’s a match made in heaven, unless you’re that person who can’t stand stand the shiny specs. And whether you’re saving it for your dress or you just plain don’t like sparkles, you could probably do without one more beauty tutorial telling you to smear glitzy shadow all over your lids.

It’s with that gal in mind that we put together this guide to four gorgeous, celebrity-inspired NYE beauty ideas that have absolutely nothing to do with glitter. Keep scrolling to check them out, plus editor-approved buys that will help you re-create the look at home. 

Chance Yeh/Getty

Vampy Lips + Highlighter

Dark vampy lips and glowy highlighter for the win! It’s just as striking as anything that glistens. Here’s a few products we adore. 

Lancôme Cushion Highlighter

Revlon SuperLength Mascara

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Two-Toned Eye Makeup

If traditional glitter is a no-go for you, get like Emma Stone (god, she’s great) and go for a two-toned eye makeup look featuring iridescent blue eyeliner and purple shadow. Top if off with a pale pink lip and lots of mascara—or falsies if ‘ya got the energy. Check out our editor’s shopping picks below. 

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Fervent Blue

Wander Beauty Up Close Kiss Lipstick in Rose

Chanel L'INTEMPOREL DE CHANEL EYESHADOW PALETTE

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Smoky Eyes

The smoky eye is a classic of which you can’t go wrong. Just remember to blend baby blend—and have some scotch tape, a fallout guard, or some concealer on hand for clean-up. BTW, these buys below are worth another session of holiday shopping. 

MAC Spellbinder Eyeshadow in Retrograde

Mally Beauty H3 Lipstick in Buff

Mally Beauty H3 Lip Gloss in Sweet Peach

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Glowy Neutrals 

All nude everything? Yes, please. Another alternative to the glitter lips trend—and perhaps even more wearable—is a makeup palette of glowy neutrals. The buys below work like a charm—trust us. 

Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Face Sculpt & Highlight

NARS Audacious Lipstick in Brigitte 

