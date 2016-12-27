NYE Makeup Ideas That Have Nothing to Do With Glitter

Glittery makeup and New Year’s Eve makes sense… It’s a match made in heaven, unless you’re that person who can’t stand stand the shiny specs. And whether you’re saving it for your dress or you just plain don’t like sparkles, you could probably do without one more beauty tutorial telling you to smear glitzy shadow all over your lids.

It’s with that gal in mind that we put together this guide to four gorgeous, celebrity-inspired NYE beauty ideas that have absolutely nothing to do with glitter. Keep scrolling to check them out, plus editor-approved buys that will help you re-create the look at home.