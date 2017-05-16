Nikki Reed Has a New Sustainable Beauty Line at Anthropologie

Anthropologie, the place where you stare longingly at dreamy bed linens and boho printed dresses, has become quite the beauty hotspot over the past year, stocking up on eco-friendly beauty brands and easy everyday essentials that look like they belong in the the soft and feminine leather satchels you can also find in the store. Now, the store is expanding its beauty offering once again with a celebrity collaboration. Actress and mom-to-be Nikki Reed’s lifestyle brand Bayou With Love has teamed up with Anthro to launch an exclusive sustainable beauty set.

The green-based collection includes a plant-based perfume oil, a skin balm, an all-natural cheek and lip tint, and an aromatherapy candle, all housed in a chic pale blue recycled plastic clutch. The multitasking contents were all inspired by the Louisiana bayous and were all crafted in the U.S.

What a wonderful night launching our BaYou with Love beauty products with @Anthropologie. We are so excited to be working with Anthro and thrilled to see such a huge company making an effort to support sustainability!!! Excited to share the products with you! #bayouwithlove #bayougirl A post shared by Bayou With Love (@bayouwithlove) on May 11, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

While the cheek and lip tint is a coral-pink hue, the roll-on perfume holds notes of sandalwood, bergamot, and lavender.

The entire set retails for $98, which isn’t too bad considering you’ll probably want to use the makeup bag as a clutch. You can find it online and in-stores now.