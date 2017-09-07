Nicole Richie Is Urban Decay's New Troublemaker

Back in the early 2000s before Nicole Richie was a mom and fashion designer, the celeb was known as one-half of Hollywood's biggest troublemakers along with BFF Paris Hilton. In fact, if you've ever seen a single episode of The Simple Life, you know that it was the girls' M.O. Fast forward to 2017 and Richie is revisiting her rebellious past thanks to a new beauty gig.

After teasing her new partnership with an Instagram post last night, Urban Decay has confirmed that Richie is the face of its new Troublemaker mascara.

Training for the role this face was born to play... @urbandecaycosmetics A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Sep 6, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Introducing Urban Decay's newest troublemaker, @nicolerichie! #HereComesTrouble 💜💫 A post shared by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

If you aren't familiar with Troublemaker, Urban Decay made the Internet blush when it first unveiled a sneak peek of the mascara earlier this summer. Why? Well, the mascara's major selling point is majorly X-rated. Along with promising defined, voluminous, jet black lashes, the formula is supposed to be completely sex proof. Whether or not it actually is, that's for you to find out. You can pick up a tube now at Sephora.com and UrbanDecay.com.

Stay tuned to see what kind of trouble Richie and Urban Decay get into.