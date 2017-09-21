Nicole Richie On the One Beauty Product That Withstands Her Sexcapades 

Nicole Richie has a penchant for getting into trouble, so it is only natural that the actress, mom, and wife to husband Joel Madden serves as the face of Urban Decay’s aptly named Troublemaker Mascara campaign and will star in a new video series inspired by her troublemaking ways. “I’ve always known I should be a professional troublemaking model, and I’m so grateful that Wende Zomnir and Urban Decay saw my true talent and appreciate my craft,” she says.

UD founder Zomnir (below, with Richie at the launch event in LA) couldn’t have found a better match. “Nicole is perfect for this because I feel like she, 1) really is a troublemaker, and 2) I feel like she does what she does for herself and not for anyone else," she says. "She’s cool, and you just want to hang out with her.”

Michael Simon

Below, we drilled Richie on everything from sex to the one beauty mistake she made back in the day.

Why Urban Decay?

Urban Decay was one of the first eyeshadows I ever bought, I was 14 and I got the gunmetal eyeshadow. What I love about Urban Decay is they get the coolest colors and color is something you should experiment with whether it's makeup or clothing, it’s really good for your soul. I always get really excited when I see a color palette with a lot of dimension and I feel like Urban Decay is really good at that.

This mascara claims to be sex-proof, have you personally tested this theory?

I sure have, and it sure does.

What’s one thing you never leave home without?

My Troublemaker Mascara, duh.

How do you do your makeup if you are headed out for a night on the town?

Do I have nights on the town? Kidding, I do – sometimes. I load on the mascara. I will do lots of mascara and a bold red lip, then go easy on the eyeshadow.

VIDEO: Nicole Richie Plays Never Have I Ever

When do you feel sexiest?

When I have like nothing on, just out of the shower. Nice and clean, squeaky clean!

What’s the one piece of beauty advice you wish you could tell your younger self?

Do not over-tweeze those eyebrows! Just don’t do it.

If you were stranded on a desert island with only one item what would it be?

Music, I can't live without my iPod. I wouldn’t care about my phone, but the music I need!