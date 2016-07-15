Beauty Looks You Can’t Miss from the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 

Last night, celebrities and athletes alike brought their style A-game to the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles for the annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards hosted by Russell Wilson (you know, Ciara's new husband).

Naturally, there were plenty of wow-worthy beauty looks to marvel at, from actress Gail Soltys's classy Old Hollywood-inspired waves to Zendaya's pretty updo. Keep scrolling to see some amazing beautiful hair and makeup looks from Nickelodeon's red orange carpet.

