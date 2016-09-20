Kylie Jenner Just Unveiled Two New Metallic Kyliners

Did you really think Kylie was going to stop with just two eyeliner pencil colors? I mean, this is the same girl who launched over 15 different Lip Kits, including a sky blue shade... She was never going to leave us with just your standard black and brown liner.

Yep, Kylie just revealed on her brand’s Instagram that this Friday she’ll be dropping two (!!!) new metallic eyeliner shades. She's already perfected the matte bronze eye with an entire palette dedicated to the look, so of course she was going to go for the shimmery version. Don't you follow her Lip Kit trends?

NEW kyliners dropping this FRIDAY at 1pm pst. #Bronze #Chameleon A video posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Sep 20, 2016 at 1:13pm PDT

As for the shades? According to her Instagram post, one is called Bronze, which is apparently her favorite in the collection, and the other is called Chameleon. She breaks down the release on her Instagram, swatching the colors on her arm so you can see the full effect.

She even presses her finger over the swatches to show you that they legit don't budge, or at least it seems that way. So if you're in the market for an eyeliner that doesn't smear and lasts longer than 2 PM., maybe it's worth sitting near your computer at the exact time these babies land online, obviously with all your credit card info saved, so you can actually score them before they sell out.

As we know all too well, her products have a history of doing that.