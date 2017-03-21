Bronzers That’ll Bring Back Your Spring Glow in Seconds

Time Inc. Digital Studio (2); courtesy (2)
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 21, 2017

Winter is over (thank you very much, Jon Snow), and now we’re concentrating on bringing back our glow as quickly as possible. And besides a fast-acting self-tanner or an unrealistic impromptu vacation, the easiest way to do that is with your bronzer. Sweeping the product across the high points of your face is like sun-kissed skin 101, and we rounded up some notable newbies that’ll help you do just that.

Whether you crave a little shimmer or something matte, we’ve got you covered, below.

1 of 6 courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Lite Matte Bronzer

Expanding its beloved Hoola powder bronzer offerings, benefit cosmetics has launched a slightly lighter shade that works well on fair complexions. It can also be used as a setting powder, perfect for all you multitasking beauty lovers. 

2 of 6 courtesy

rms Contour Bronzer

Maybe you're looking for a bronzer to warm up your complexion and give you a subtle contour. That's where rms beauty comes in. The brand's newly launched cream formula is specifically designed to bring out your cheekbones when using the Kardashian-approved technique. 

3 of 6 courtesy

bareMinerals Invisible Bronze Powder Bronzer

This super fine, buildable baked bronzer will ensure that you don’t overdo it. Available in four different shades, it will add a natural glow to your skin with the bonus of light-reflecting pearl pigments

4 of 6 courtesy

W3LL People Bio Bronzer Cream Chubby Stick

Green beauty lovers will rejoice over this stick bronzer. No brushes needed, swipe the moisturizing cream formula over your cheekbones and forehead and blend out with your fingers for a glow on the go. Made with aloe, jojoba, and olive oil, you'll be amazed at how comfortable it feels on your face. 

5 of 6 courtesy

Sisley Paris Phyto-Touche Sun Glow Powder 

Bronzer is key in creating a healthy glow, but it's not the only thing you need. Blush and highlighter are of the utmost importance, so Sisley Paris did you a favor and combined all three in a powder compact so you can customize as you please. 

6 of 6 courtesy

NU Evolution Portofino Bronzer

Another natural beauty brand to know about, NU Evolution gave the traditional bronzer a green makeover. Formulated without talc, parabens, or synthetic dyes and fragrances, among other things, the powder is formulated with the most subtle sheen. 

