The $10 Concealer That Never Creases Under Your Eyes  

I used to roll my eyes every time I read or heard a celeb say that hydration is the secret to their great skin, until I discovered that the running list of stars who've endorsed moisturizing are actually right.

But, what got me to this realization isn't a skincare product, but Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer, a $10 concealer you can pick up on your drugstore runs. While Moisturizer and eye cream have always been a part of my everyday skincare routine, I always found that no matter how rich or lightweight of a formula I slather on, my concealer would always settle into dry spots around my under eye area.

That's where Neutrogena's concealer comes in. The hero ingredient in its formula's hydrating core is skin-plumping hyaluronic acid, which is why the creamy stick concealer glides on so smoothly. While it I love that this stick feels so lightweight that it's like a second skin, its coverage isn't opaque enough to completely cover up the scars from my past hormonal acne struggles. But on my under eyes? It's better than any Instagram filter.

The concealer glides over my perpetually dry under eye area (thanks combination skin) and brightens it so no one at work ever knows that I stayed up way too late watching Riverdale (the best teen TV show since The O.C., trust) the night before—and it stays that way, no matter how many hours have passed since I applied it. Thanks to the extra hydration from the formula's hyaluronic acid, my under eyes have progressively been looking less dry since I first added the concealer to my daily makeup routine.

For the most seamless finish, I recommend swiping the concealer on straight out of the tube in an upside-down triangle shape, and tapping over it with a damp Beautyblender sponge.

Bonus points are awarded for the concealer's affordable price tag ($10; target.com) and drugstore availability. I'm all for any solid makeup product I can pick up when I'm at Duane Reade restocking my La Croix supply.