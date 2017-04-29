Nude Lipsticks That Will Complete Your Clean Beauty Collection 

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 29, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Your love affair with nude lipstick doesn’t need to end just because you’re going green. You can still keep up with Kim (or hey, even Kylie) because the world of beauty is exploding with new brands dedicated to providing you with makeup staples made with clean, natural, eco-friendly, and even organic ingredients. And there is no staple quite like a neutral or flesh-tone hue that goes with everything in your closet. Keep scrolling to learn about a few of our favorite nude formulas that also fit the Earth Month bill.

VIDEO: 5 Natural Ways to Fight PMS

1 of 5 Courtesy

Honest Beauty Truly Kissable Lip Crayon in Chestnut Kiss

Honest Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

ILIA Lipstick in Funnel of Love

Ilia $26 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

NU EVOLUTION Lip Stick in Allure

NU Evolution $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Juice Beauty Phyto Pigments Satin Lip Cream

Juice Beauty $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Luk BeautiFood Nude Lip Nourish

Luk BeautiFood $25 Each SHOP NOW

