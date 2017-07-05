The Liquid Matte Lipstick InStyle's Beauty Writer Swears By 

There are few beauty products more polarizing than liquid matte lipstick. In one corner, there's a set of diehard afficiados who've swapped their traditional lipsticks for liquid mattes and have never looked back, and in the other, people like me who can't get behind the trend—no matter that there's just as many options as Spotify playlists to choose from.

I'm not a matte lip in fan in general, so wearing a liquefied version of the lipstick is a tough sell. However, there are exceptions to your own made up rules. Since NARS's Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Sex Machine ($27; sephora.com), a mauve-y pink, is one of my favorite everyday lip shades of all time, when I heard the brand was finally getting into the liquid matte lipstick game, I was willing to give what they were offering a shot.

RELATED: Bella Hadid Channels Her Inner Joan Jett in Her First NARS Campaign

I've avoided liquid mattes for so long because I'm not a fan of the dried-out, flaky look that they give lips. What sets NARS's new Powermatte Lip Pigments ($26; sephora.com) apart from the others is that they have a gel-like formula that makes evenly applying the color easier. Even though they aren't creamy, they're so pigmented that a single coat will give you an opaque finish. If you still need more convincing, the Powermatte Lip Pigments have a narrow, pointed doe foot applicator that simplifies tracing the edges of your lips.

Each of the 20 available PowerMatte Lip Pigments are named after classic rock songs, and include enough options for everyone to find a new most-played shade. There's a myriad of colors, which range from low-key neutrals to pitch-black, but I stuck with American Woman, a burnt rose shade.

Seriously, this is one liquid matte lipstick does not budge—trust. Although I only needed a single swipe to coat my entire lips, I didn't have to touch it up during the day, and this was after eating a bagel, soup, and drinking two coffees. What was most surprising is how comfortable this liquid matte is. The formula is flexible and moves with your lips so that you forget you're wearing lipstick at all until you look in the bathroom mirror and see the killer shade still intact.

VIDEO: Bella Hadid's NARS Fall 2017 Campaign

Since the collection samples have landed on my desk, I've been wearing American Woman daily and will keep swiping it on until I scoop out the last bits of the lipstick out of its tube.

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigments are available today on sephora.com, July 6 at NARS boutiques and narscosmetics.com, and July 13 at Sephora stores.