NARS Just Launched a New Orgasm Lipstick—and We Put It to the Test

Photo Illustration by Kyleen James
Victoria Moorhouse
May 19, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

There’s a reason NARS Orgasm Blush lands on almost every cult-classics beauty list. Its iconic color, as you might have guessed from the name, mimics that enviable post-coital afterglow, and it’s universally flattering to boot. But your obsession with the color doesn't need to stop at the multistick because NARS has expanded the collection to include a liquid blush (beyond amazing, we might add) and an Orgasm Lipstick ($28; narscosmetics.com).

We had a feeling the peachy, slightly shimmery, creamy shade had "go-to" potential, so we put it to the test immediately. Keep scrolling to see four InStyle staffers' thoughts on the new tube.

1 of 4 Kyleen James

Victoria

"While I love the blush, I was skeptical if this was really my lipstick 'color' at first. But when I swiped it on, the creamy formula covered my lips in a pretty peach that made the rest of my skin look glowy and bright. I even got a few compliments on it throughout the day, and I've been wearing it ever since—of course, paired with the liquid blush for maximum Orgasm effect."

2 of 4 Kyleen James

Alexis 

"I’ve been a fan of NARS Orgasm blush for years, but when I heard it would be turned into a lipstick, I have to admit that I was a bit skeptical. The peachy, red color with gold specks looks good on my cheeks, but I wasn’t convinced it would do the same for my lips. To my surprise, the lipstick actually went on sheer and looked more like a nude. And the shimmery finish makes it like a highlighter for your lips."

3 of 4 Mary Kang

Kyleen

"With my warm undertones, I feel the subtle bronzed pink color complements my complexion. I paired it with a base of Burt's Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm ($3; target.com) to give it a slightly rosy hue."

4 of 4 Kyleen James

Kim

"NARS’s Orgasm Lipstick is coming in hot as my new go-to summer lip. I like it dabbed on in the center like a highlighter over a light plum lipstick—NARS’s sheer Dolce Vita Lipstick ($28; sephora.com) is the perfect mate."

