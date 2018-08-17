These 3 Mascaras All Have Sexy Names  — But This One Comes Out On Top

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

NARS is notorious for product names that could make your grandma blush. Following the expansion of its cult-favorite Orgasm collection, NARS dropped Climax Mascara. Climax promises to give lashes "explosive volume," and is packaged in a red, ribbed tube —in this situation, ribbed was really the only way to go.

The name, packaging, and formula are provocative, but Climax isn't the only sex-adjacent mascara on the market. Before Climax came Too Faced's Better Than Sex and Urban Decay's Troublemaker mascaras, both marketed to provide maximum volume and theoretically last through a romp in the sheets.

So which mascara in this threesome comes out on top? I've done the hard research for us all and tested them to find out. Keep reading to find out which one I'm committing to, and which one I'm leaving on read.

