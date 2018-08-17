These 3 Mascaras All Have Sexy Names  — But This One Comes Out On Top

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Aug 17, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

NARS is notorious for product names that could make your grandma blush. Following the expansion of its cult-favorite Orgasm collection, NARS dropped Climax Mascara. Climax promises to give lashes "explosive volume," and is packaged in a red, ribbed tube —in this situation, ribbed was really the only way to go.

The name, packaging, and formula are provocative, but Climax isn't the only sex-adjacent mascara on the market. Before Climax came Too Faced's Better Than Sex and Urban Decay's Troublemaker mascaras, both marketed to provide maximum volume and theoretically last through a romp in the sheets.

So which mascara in this threesome comes out on top? I've done the hard research for us all and tested them to find out. Keep reading to find out which one I'm committing to, and which one I'm leaving on read.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes 

1 of 3 Courtesy

NARS Climax Mascara 

This mascara has a whipped, creamy formula that thickens lashes so that you get maximum volume without any clumping or smudging. The brush is girthy with a tapered tip (seriously though) and designed to reach every single lash, including those small hairs at the inner corners of your eyes. While Climax looks like a pretty standard mascara in the tube, I was impressed with how thick and luscious it made my lashes look once it was on. Honestly I'm not faking it: My lashes have peaked. 

Nars $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara 

The day I chose to wear Urban Decay's Troublemaker Mascara was extremely G-rated, despite getting extremely sweaty in the NYC humidity and brushing against a stranger on packed subway car. And while this mascara looks pretty innocent with its rainbow tube, it's kind of a bad b*tch. Troublemaker was actually marketed by Urban Decay to stay put during sex, and is formulated to give lashes a longer, fanned-out look thanks to volume-boosting fibers and a specially designed rubber brush. Troublemaker definitely made my lashes longer, but I didn't notice much change in volume. In other words, if you're considering Troublemaker as an option, you'll definitely want to prioritize length over width. It's not for everyone, but if it works for you, great.

Urban Decay $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

It's the OG coital-inspired mascara, but nothing about Too Faced's millennial pink tube blatantly screams "sex." That is, until you open it and see the wand's hourglass shaped-brush. Its silhouette is designed hug, curl, and separate lashes. The actual formula is enriched with collagen to lengthen and add fullness.

I appreciated the definition and length that Better Than Sex gave my lashes and its jet black color, but I didn't feel the same connection to it as I did with the other two mascaras. After going out with it once and ghosting it, I'll probably wear it again a month or two from now when my other mascara has dried up. 

Too Faced $24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!