Urban Decay's Upgraded Naked Palette Is On Sale

They say eyes are the window to your soul, and for that very reason, eyeshadow palettes are normally a bottomless pit for our money. They can bring out the twinkle in your eyes like nothing else can, especially if they’re the best-selling Urban Decay Naked Palette so beloved that over 30 million people bought it (and that bottomless pit was filled with $1 billion in revenue, if you’re wondering).

But sometimes there can be too much of a good thing, and Urban Decay discontinued the famous eyeshadow palette over a year ago. The world would be too bleak and definitely less sparkly without an alternative, so Urban Decay has since released an array of eyeshadow palettes to fill the smokey-eyed hole in the makeup universe. And although we mourned the loss of the OG palette that started it all, the newer palettes are even better. Especially Urban Decay’s Naked2 Eyeshadow Palette.

Across the internet, Urban Decay’s Naked2 Palette has thousands of five-star reviews, and to say everyone is obsessed would be an understatement. But it’s not without good reason. The palette has everything, from vibrant neutrals to glam up your everyday look without too much glitz to the blackest possible black to help you nail the elusive weekend smoky eye. If you want a little bit of both, the palette also has some great in-between shadows that can easily be more subtle or more standout, depending on how you wear them.

The Naked2 Eyeshadow Palette is also currently on sale at Walmart for just $43. Since the palette contains 12 shades, that’s just $3.50 per eyeshadow. Basically, it’s a glittery miracle. And even though the palette is popular, who knows how long it’ll be until Urban Decay discontinues it. So scoop it up while you can (and at a discount) now.

Shop the Urban Decay Naked2 Eyeshadow Palette on sale at Walmart below.

Urban Decay Naked2 Eyeshadow Palette

